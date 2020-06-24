ESPN Is Finally Coming to FuboTV Lineup

ESPN at long last will be coming to FuboTV, which launched more than five years ago as a sport-centric streaming service in the U.S.

FuboTV first launched in 2015 as a soccer-streaming service, before expanding to add more general entertainment and news channels to the virtual pay-TV service. But it has lacked ESPN, one of the most requested channels by the OTT service’s customers, until now.

Beginning this summer, customers who subscribe to FuboTV’s Standard base package will have access to ESPN, as well as ESPN2, ESPN3, and a range of other Disney-owned networks including ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, in-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, FX, FXX, and National Geographic.

Under the pact between Disney Media Networks and FaceBank Group (FuboTV’s parent company), additional networks will also be available on FuboTV’s other packages including out-of-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, and BabyTV. The deal includes both live television feeds and VOD.

Asked if FuboTV’s prices will increase with the addition of ESPN and the other networks, a company rep said “we don’t have anything to announce” currently.

FuboTV remains much smaller than competitors like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. According to FuboTV, it had 315,789 paid subscribers as of the end of 2019, a 37% year-over-year increase.

“With the addition to our lineup of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, said in a statement.