Epic Games Online Store Crashes After ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Free Giveaway Announced

A crush of fans trying to get a free copy of Rockstar Games’ classic open-world game “Grand Theft Auto V” has brought the Epic Games Store to its knees.

Epic Games announced Wednesday that through May 21, players can download “GTA V” game for free, via the company’s games-launcher app for PC or Mac. (That was through a tweet on its official account that has since been deleted.)

In a tweet Thursday, Epic Games acknowledged the issues with the digital store.

“We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store,” the post said. “We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.”

At about 1 p.m. ET, the company added, “We appreciate your patience as we continue to work towards a resolution to mitigate traffic.” As of 4:45 p.m., however, the site was still displaying error messages to users trying to access the site.

First released in 2013, “Grand Theft Auto V” had sold nearly 110 million copies as of the end of last year, according to Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company.