Endeavor Content, Keller/Noll Launch Game Show Podcast With ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Host Matt Iseman

Endeavor Content and production company Keller/Noll launched “Factorious” on Tuesday, a game show podcast led by television host Matt Iseman.

The trivia series offers contestants clues and relevant facts to win cash prizes, with guidance from Iseman, of “American Ninja Warrior,” and a previous winner himself of “The Celebrity Apprentice.” He’s a four-time Emmy nominee, “Today” contributor and the host of “Live Rescue” on A&E, about first responders.

Endeavor Content serves as executive producer alongside Cleve Keller and Dave Noll, who are behind projects as the “Chopped” franchise on Food Network, CBS syndication’s “Face the Truth,” Fox’s “Punchline” and the game show “America Says.” The company recently reached 3,300 episodes of produced content.

Iseman also counts philanthropic efforts like the nonprofit After School All Stars, for which he raises funds through the annual Arnold Strongman Classic, a bodybuilding competition from Arnold Schwarzenegger. He is also a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society, following a battle with renal cell carcinoma, supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and serves as an ambassador for the Armed Services Arts Partnership.

Other notable podcasts from Endeavor Content include Rami Malek’s “Blackout,” a scripted a scripted show about a world where all technology fails but radio waves; bioethicist Zeke Emanuel’s coronavirus podcast “Making the Call”; “American Jihadi”; and “After the Bell,” featuring WWE twins Brie and Nikki Bella.

“Factorious” is out on the Apple store and wherever podcasts are available.