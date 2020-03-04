×

E3 Organizers ‘Actively Assessing’ Coronavirus Outbreak, Still Planning to Hold June Event in L.A.

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
E3 2019
CREDIT: Shutterstock

E3, the annual video-games conference in Los Angeles, is still on for now amid the spread of the coronavirus — but the event’s organizers said they are “monitoring and evaluating the situation daily.”

Last year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, drew 66,100 attendees. The 2020 gaming showcase is scheduled to run June 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown L.A. The expo is produced by the Entertainment Software Assn., the gaming industry trade group.

“While the ESA continues to plan for a safe and successful E3 show June 9-11, 2020 — we are monitoring and evaluating the situation daily,” the org said in an update Wednesday. “Our E3 team and partners continue to monitor COVID-19 via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We are actively assessing the latest information and will continue to develop measures to further reduce health risks at the show.”

Last week, the company that produces the Game Developers Conference (GDC) cancelled the event in San Francisco scheduled for March 16-20 over coronavirus concerns but said it planned to hold a GDC event later this summer.

The ESA’s latest statement comes after Los Angeles County on Wednesday declared a state of emergency because of the virus outbreak, after confirming six additional cases of novel coronavirus infection in L.A. County after identifying the first case in January. According to the county’s health department, none of the new cases are from “community spread” and were individuals “exposed to COVID-19 through close contacts.”

Popular on Variety

Regardless of whether this year’s E3 goes forward or not, video-game giant Sony Interactive Entertainment will skip the event for the second year in a row.

“We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year,” Sony said in a statement in January. Sony is gearing up to launch the next-generation PlayStation 5 console, which is scheduled to ship in time for the 2020 holiday-shopping season.

More Digital

  • VIX Hispanic AVOD Service Break into

    VIX Hispanic AVOD Service Breaks Into U.S. Top 10 on Roku (EXCLUSIVE)

    VIX’s free Spanish-language ad-supported video on demand streaming service has become a top 10 free film and TV streaming app on Roku in the U.S. as well as most Latin American countries – the first-ever free streaming app to accomplish the feat. VIX has become the number six app in Roku’s TV en Español category [...]

  • Twitter Logo

    Twitter Is Testing Tweets That Vanish After 24 Hours

    Twitter has launched a test of “fleets,” ephemeral tweets that self-destruct after 24 hours — a concept first popularized by Snapchat’s Stories. Twitter said the new format is for “fleeting thoughts,” which users may not want permanently nailed up as tweets. Fleets will disappear 24 hours after they’re posted, and there’s no ability for others [...]

  • Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio

    VidCon 2020 Adds Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Other TikTok Stars to Lineup

    VidCon, which started a decade ago around YouTube creators and their fans, is widening its outreach to TikTok influencers this year. The Viacom-owned event business announced that top TikTok stars including Charli D’Amelio (32.8 million followers), Dixie D’Amelio (13 million), Avani Gregg (12 million), Payton Moormeier (10.8 million) and Noen Eubanks (10.1 million) will be [...]

  • David Zaslav, Dana Walden, Kevin Hart,

    Listen: 'Strictly Business' Retrospective as Podcast Hits 100th Episode

    Kevin Hart declared that he plans to become a media mogul. Richard Plepler promised that the premium subscription TV business is not a zero-sum game. Dana Walden explained why she took the big TV gig at Disney. Dawn Ostroff spoke about the humbling process of learning how to produce for digital platforms after a long [...]

  • TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Resso App

    TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Resso App in India, Taking on Spotify

    After three months in beta-testing phase, TikTok makers ByteDance officially launched their Resso app in India earlier today, joining a crowded field of streaming services in the country that includes Gaana, JioSaavn, Apple Music and Spotify. However, Resso includes other features: Marrying social media functions with music, Resso’s main features include sharing customizable lyric posters, [...]

  • Quibi Meg Whitman CES 2020

    Quibi Closes Upsized $750 Million Second Round of Funding for Mobile-Video Launch

    One month ahead of commercial launch, Quibi said it closed $750 million in second-round funding, which the premium mobile-subscription player has said believes will take it to the point of profitability. Led by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the company has now banked $1.75 billion to date. Earlier this year, Quibi said it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad