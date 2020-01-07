Dwyane Wade Docuseries About Famous Athletes’ Kids Lands at Walmart’s Vudu

Retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is putting his son Zaire into the entertainment game.

Walmart’s Vudu ordered docuseries “Legacy” starring and executive produced by the 13-time NBA All-Star. The series, produced by digital-media company Whistle, follows the progeny of top pro athletes who are trying to make a name for themselves — including Wade’s son, Zaire Wade, as he navigates his senior year of high school as an NCAA Division I basketball prospect.

The eight-episode series also will feature Vashti Cunningham, daughter of ex-NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, who is a track and field athlete specializing in the high jump and a 2020 Summer Olympics contender; and Evan and Elijah Holyfield, sons of former heavyweight world-champion boxer Evander Holyfield. Evan is following in his father’s footsteps and pursuing a professional boxing career, while Elijah is currently a running back for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

According to producers, additional subjects to be featured in “Legacy” will be announced in the coming months. The docuseries will be available free to stream on Vudu (with ads) sometime in 2020; no premiere date has been announced.

“I’m proud to executive produce ‘Legacy’ and bring my son’s unique athletic journey to other aspiring young athletes,” Wade said in a statement. “I hope this docuseries leaves viewers feeling inspired through showing the hard work and dedication needed to turn your dreams into reality.”

Wade will serve as an executive producer on the series through his production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment. Separately, on another front on his post-NBA career in the entertainment biz, Wade last fall inked a multifaceted, multiyear deal with WarnerMedia that includes a development deal via 59th & Prairie.

“Legacy” joins Vudu’s small but growing slate of originals, aimed at drawing viewers to the ad-supported VOD section of its service that offers thousands of TV shows and movies. Vudu originals include series “Mr. Mom,” a reboot of the 1983 comedy; and feature film “Adventure Force 5,” about a band of tech-savvy kids working to outwit an evil genius who’s using alien-robot hybrids to hold their small coastal town hostage.

“‘Legacy’ is a part of Vudu’s commitment to invest in creating premium and compelling original content for families to enjoy together,” said Jeremy Verba, VP/GM of Vudu. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Whistle and Dwyane Wade, and bring this motivational series to life.”

“Legacy” will be directed by Jonathan Hock (“Through the Fire,” “Unguarded”), with Mark Ciardi (“The Rookie,” “Secretariat”) serving as an executive producer. It’s the second project Hock and Ciardi signed onto with Whistle in addition to “Benedict Men,” a docu-series for Quibi about high-school basketballers executive produced by Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media.

“Legacy” was developed by Mike Basone, Whistle’s VP of development for premium originals, who will also serve as an executive producer. CAA brokered and packaged the deal on behalf of clients Whistle and Dwyane Wade. Additionally, marketing and production company Tiny Horse will executive produce.