Dua Lipa’s ‘Studio 2054’ Livestream Draws a Whopping 5 Million-Plus Views

Dua Lipa’s “Studio 2054” livestream concert event drew a whopping 5 million-plus global views, according to an announcement from her reps — this tally is said to be a record for a paid livestream. That tally includes over 1.9 million unique log-ins from China, 95,000 from India and 263,264 tickets sold across the regular ticketing platforms, suggesting that the 5 million views number is “both conservative and a not-yet-final number,” the announcement says.

The “Studio 2054” livestream will continue to be available until Sunday December 6th 11:59pm here on http://www.live-now.com with tickets priced at £7.50 / 8.50 Euro / $10.00 USD.

Per Chris Willman’s review in Variety, the show featured guests like Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Miley Cyrus, hits from Lipa’s two full-length albums and more, and “felt like a happy dispatch from another galaxy, where dancing and dopamine both still occur, and joy is a thing of the present, not past or future nostalgia.

“Her Black Friday show had exactly zero special effects, other than the ones that were arrived at in-camera, as it were, taking place in a few different connected spaces of the multipurpose Printworks venue in London. If anything, the show tried to throw off a low-tech vibe, especially at the beginning, with a determined initial intent to look like something that could have been done in the ’70s, ’80s or ’90s, in keeping with the motifs Lipa goes back to with the sounds of her Grammy-nominated “Future Nostalgia” album. (How throwback did it ultimately get? Two words: roller disco.)” Read the full review here.

Ben Mawson from Lipa’s management TaP Music commented: “I am exceptionally proud of Dua and the huge team behind this incredible performance. It was really important to Dua to create something that went beyond the bounds of an ordinary live show or stream and she more than achieved this with ‘Studio 2054.’ Audience wise, it was always going to be hard to make solid predictions as live streaming is such a new and evolving market, which makes it so exciting that she has achieved such astonishingly high viewing figures. We are estimating over 5 million viewers based on more than one person watching each stream, but the real number may be closer to 8 or 9 million. I expect a lot of families watched together. It was a massive undertaking but I am so proud that once again Dua has shown herself to be the one of the biggest pop stars in the world.”

Pete Abbott – Creative Producer at Ceremony, said, “Throughout 2020, Ceremony have been working closely with Dua Lipa and TaP Music to create new and pandemic compatible ways to promote Dua’s Future Nostalgia album. The same innovative approach was applied to creating ‘Studio 2054.’ Ordinarily a concert performance is designed to be experienced as a brief break in routine, a night out with friends; a visceral experience as much about who you are watching with as who you are watching. Rather than attempt to replicate that experience, we worked closely with Dua to devise a joyful, evolving musical film; a celebration of performance and partying.”

Marc Watson, Director of LIVENow, added, “We are exceptionally proud of what we achieved on Friday night. This was a highly complex and choreographed production and it proved that our music business can operate globally at scale. ‘Studio 2054’ shows that artists can create unique live events, designed to experience at home, that delight their fans and attract major sponsors. This is not easy but we have proved if you get the creative format and marketing right, there is significant and growing consumer demand around the world for streamed live music events.”

“Studio 2054” Creative Team

Creative Direction and Production – Ceremony London

Director – Liz Clare

DoP – Nat Hill

Producer – Kate Sinden

Set Design – Block9

Lighting Design – PixelMappers

Musical Direction – WFB Live

Choreography – Charm LaDonna, Alex Clark

Styling – Lorenzo Posocco