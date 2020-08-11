Draya Michele of ‘Basketball Wives’ to Star in Her Own Docu-Series on Zeus Streaming Service

Draya Michele, famous for her turn in reality TV show “Basketball Wives L.A.,” has inked a deal for a docu-series — all about her life — coming to subscription-streaming service Zeus this fall.

The 10-part series, “Doses of Draya,” promises a behind-the-scenes look at the actor-model-entrepreneur-social media influencer’s life as she builds her businesses and lets loose with her close friends.

“I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs,” Draya Michele said in a statement. “As a woman of color, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Zeus, a Black-owned streaming service, to share my story, and to let people into my daily life in a way I never really have before.”

She added, “I’ve come a long way, from humble beginnings, and have continued to reinvent myself and evolve my brands over and over. I hope my fans have appreciated my honesty along the way.”

Draya will serve as an executive producer for the series, which Zeus is billing as marking her “return to television.”

“We’re excited to welcome Draya into the Zeus family,” said Zeus co-founder and CEO Lemuel Plummer. “Viewers who have been following her journey will see her in a more personal way than ever before.”

Draya Michele has over 10 million followers on social media, including over 8 million on Instagram. She’s the founder and owner of Mint Swim, an e-commerce swimwear label launched in 2011. Draya Michele starred in four seasons of “Basketball Wives L.A.” from 2011-15; her other acting credits include roles in films “We Belong Together” and “The Perfect Match” and TV series “L.A.’s Finest.” She is repped by Innovative Artists.

Zeus was founded in 2017 by Plummer along with social-media stars DeStorm Power, Amanda Cerny and King Bach. The network features original scripted and unscripted comedy and drama series, along with other premium content. Zeus’s series include “The Real Blac Chyna,” “Joseline’s Cabaret Auditions” featuring Joseline Hernandez, “Your Best Life” hosted by King Bach, scripted drama “Sober Coach,” and dating show “One Mo’ Chance” with Kamal “Chance” Givens.

The Zeus service is priced at $3.99 per month or $49.99 per year. It’s available via the Zeus Network website and as well as iOS and Android mobile, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google’s Chromecast and Android TV.

Watch the teaser trailer for “Doses of Draya”: