Ex-Roku Exec Doug Shineman Joins Streamwise and 1091 Pictures as Chief Revenue Officer

Indie film and series distributor 1091 Media, which recently renamed itself as Streamwise, hired another key exec for its forthcoming business-to-business analytics platform for content owners: Doug Shineman, an alum of Roku and The Orchard, who has joined the company as chief revenue officer.

As CRO at Streamwise, L.A.-based Shineman leads teams responsible for revenue generation, including all dealmaking, strategy and marketing for the business, while holding a dual role as chief revenue officer for 1091 Pictures.

The company was formed last year, after principals Danny Stein and Joe Samberg acquired the Orchard Film Group from Sony Music Entertainment and redubbed it 1091. Last month, it announced Streamwise (streamwisely.com) as its new name, with plans to launch a “platform for premium content owners designed to maximize audience, monetization, and intelligence in the streaming economy” in December 2019 for clients of 1091 Pictures. Streamwise’s chief technology officer is Simon Zhu, founder/CEO of BitMovio, a blockchain entertainment tech company acquired by 1091.

Shineman joins Streamwise from Roku’s content acquisition team, where he worked for the last two years focused on strategic content partnerships for the Roku Channel ad-supported service. Prior to Roku, Shineman led business development for The Orchard’s film and TV group. At The Orchard, where he worked from 2008 to 2018, he struck deals with partners including Netflix, Apple, Google, Hulu, Amazon, AT&T, Verizon, Pluto TV, Tubi, Sony Pictures and Lionsgate.

“Doug’s addition to the Streamwise management team continues our commitment to partnering with highly talented executives able to lead the evolution of our company during this exciting time in the streaming business,” Streamwise executive chairman Danny Stein said in a statement. He added that “it’s critical to continue to grow royalty revenue for our clients while many of their production businesses are suspended or limited during COVID-19.”

Shineman commented, “There’s no bigger challenge for content owners than how to cut through the noise and reach viewers in a scalable and cost-effective way, so we’re making that Streamwise’s mission. We are working hard to bring the new Streamwise platform to market next year while also growing the 1091 Pictures business this year.”

The company says it’s aiming for clients of 1091 Pictures to get first access to an early beta version of Streamwise this December for royalty reporting and distribution analytics. Additional features will roll out to a broader set of users in 2021, according to Streamwise.