Donald Trump Violated First Amendment by Blocking Critics on Twitter, Appeals Court Affirms

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit denied the White House’s request for en banc review of a ruling that Donald Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking critics of the president on .

The Trump administration had appealed for a review of the unanimous three-judge ruling by the 2nd Circuit in July 2019 holding that Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account constitutes a “public forum” under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

That upheld a 2018 U.S. District Court judge’s ruling that Trump’s blocking of individual accounts on Twitter was unconstitutional, rejecting the argument from the president’s lawyers that Trump’s own First Amendment rights would be abridged if he was disallowed from blocking users. The district court ordered Trump to unblock the plaintiffs’ accounts on Twitter and barred him from blocking speakers on the basis of political views.

The lawsuit against Trump was filed in 2017 by Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute and seven individuals who said Trump blocked them from the @realDonaldTrump account after they criticized him in comments.

“We’re pleased that the full appeals court will leave the panel’s original ruling in place,” Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute’s executive director, who argued the case before the 2nd Circuit, said in a statement. “The ruling is an important affirmation of core First Amendment principles as applied to new communications technology.”

The 2nd Circuit’s order denying the Trump administration’s en banc petition is at this link.

The lawsuit also named White House social-media director Daniel Scavino and former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as defendants.