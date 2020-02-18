×

Dolan Twins to Launch Their First Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dolan Twins
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

The Dolan Twins, sibling digital influencers who have a combined following of more than 50 million across internet platforms, are set to launch their first podcast: “Deeper With The Dolan Twins.”

The new weekly podcast from 20-year-old Ethan and Grayson Dolan is being produced under an exclusive pact with Cadence13, a division of Entercom Communications’ Radio.com. “Deeper With The Dolan Twins” is scheduled to launch next Tuesday, Feb. 25, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Radio.com and other podcast platforms. New episodes will be available each Tuesday.

On their podcast, the twins promise to open up about their life experiences for “raw, unfiltered conversations on serious (and not-so-serious) topics.” Ethan and Grayson will take listeners behind-the-scenes and beyond their YouTube videos to what is was like to be in the public spotlight from a young age, and what they’ve learned from navigating both successes and challenges that come with that.

“We’re looking forward to this opportunity to express ourselves and connect with our fans in new ways,” Ethan and Grayson Dolan said in a statement. “On the podcast, we’ll go deep into the issues on our minds, and share the highs and lows of the crazy lives we’ve lived. This will be unlike anything we’ve ever done.”

Popular on Variety

The New Jersey natives (who now live in L.A.) rose to fame with comedy videos on now-defunct Vine, and now post content across YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat. The Dolan Twins have earned five Teen Choice Awards in three years. Last year, Ethan and Grayson launched a fragrance collaboration with Wakeheart and traveled to the men’s 2019 Paris Fashion Week as brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.

“The Dolan Twins are an unstoppable duo whose authenticity, honesty and sense of humor resonate with millions of fans around the world, and this show will give them the opportunity to reveal themselves in way they never have before,” said Chris Corcoran, Cadence13’s chief content officer. Entercom bought full control of Cadence13 last summer.

Ethan and Grayson Dolan are represented by WME and Cohen & Silver.

Listen to the trailer for “Deeper With The Dolan Twins”:

More Digital

  • Dolan Twins

    Dolan Twins to Launch Their First Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Dolan Twins, sibling digital influencers who have a combined following of more than 50 million across internet platforms, are set to launch their first podcast: “Deeper With The Dolan Twins.” The new weekly podcast from 20-year-old Ethan and Grayson Dolan is being produced under an exclusive pact with Cadence13, a division of Entercom Communications’ [...]

  • Justin Bieber Changes album cover

    Following Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber Track Is Latest to Highlight Online Marketplace

    A shout-out on social media from Justin Bieber has brought some additional shine to Splice Sounds, the popular platform for rights-cleared sounds and beats. The track “Running Over,” from Bieber’s album “Changes” and featuring Lil Dicky, was produced by The Audibles and is based on a loop created by British artist Laxcity and uploaded to Splice. [...]

  • LadBaby at Abbey Road Studio, London,

    Facebook Leans on Local Creators to Grow Watch and Hit New Target Areas

    As Facebook leans into sports, non-scripted and select scripted properties, it’s increasingly looking to an army of creators rather than A-list celebrities to tap into all three target areas as they grow businesses on the Watch platform. Facebook’s newly appointed head of entertainment media partnerships for Northern Europe Anna Higgs tells Variety, “The Watch strategy [...]

  • Apple-Coronavirus

    Apple Warns of Sales Shortfall for March Quarter, Blaming Coronavirus Outbreak

    Apple said the spread of the coronavirus in China has disrupted iPhone manufacturing and driven down sales in the country. As a result, the tech giant said it now expects to undershoot the revenue guidance it previously provided, of between $63.0 billion and $67.0 billion its fiscal 2020 second quarter (which ends March 28). “Work [...]

  • Jeff Bezos

    Jeff Bezos Forms $10 Billion Fund to Fight Climate Change

    Multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest person, announced a $10 billion fund to invest in projects that will combat the alarming trend of climate change. The Amazon founder and CEO announced the formation of the Bezos Earth Fund in an Instagram post Monday (Feb. 17).⁣⁣⁣ According to Bezos, the fund will begin issuing grants this [...]

  • Jake Paul

    YouTuber Jake Paul Launches Entrepreneur How-To Platform, Financial Freedom Movement

    YouTuber Jake Paul wants you to be financially free, for $19.99 a month.  At a rally on Saturday, the content creator — along with influencer friends and around 50 teenage and tween-age fans, some chaperoned by parents — launched the Financial Freedom Movement (FFM) in partnership with GenZ Holdings Inc., a Los Angeles-based brand development [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad