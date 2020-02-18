Dolan Twins to Launch Their First Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

The Dolan Twins, sibling digital influencers who have a combined following of more than 50 million across internet platforms, are set to launch their first podcast: “Deeper With The Dolan Twins.”

The new weekly podcast from 20-year-old Ethan and Grayson Dolan is being produced under an exclusive pact with Cadence13, a division of Entercom Communications’ Radio.com. “Deeper With The Dolan Twins” is scheduled to launch next Tuesday, Feb. 25, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Radio.com and other podcast platforms. New episodes will be available each Tuesday.

On their podcast, the twins promise to open up about their life experiences for “raw, unfiltered conversations on serious (and not-so-serious) topics.” Ethan and Grayson will take listeners behind-the-scenes and beyond their YouTube videos to what is was like to be in the public spotlight from a young age, and what they’ve learned from navigating both successes and challenges that come with that.

“We’re looking forward to this opportunity to express ourselves and connect with our fans in new ways,” Ethan and Grayson Dolan said in a statement. “On the podcast, we’ll go deep into the issues on our minds, and share the highs and lows of the crazy lives we’ve lived. This will be unlike anything we’ve ever done.”

The New Jersey natives (who now live in L.A.) rose to fame with comedy videos on now-defunct Vine, and now post content across YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat. The Dolan Twins have earned five Teen Choice Awards in three years. Last year, Ethan and Grayson launched a fragrance collaboration with Wakeheart and traveled to the men’s 2019 Paris Fashion Week as brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.

“The Dolan Twins are an unstoppable duo whose authenticity, honesty and sense of humor resonate with millions of fans around the world, and this show will give them the opportunity to reveal themselves in way they never have before,” said Chris Corcoran, Cadence13’s chief content officer. Entercom bought full control of Cadence13 last summer.

Ethan and Grayson Dolan are represented by WME and Cohen & Silver.

Listen to the trailer for “Deeper With The Dolan Twins”: