DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google, Alleging It Holds Illegal Monopoly on Search

The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust civil lawsuit against Google, alleging the internet giant has locked up a virtual monopoly on search and search advertising to the detriment of consumers and competitors.

The federal suit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges Google violated the Sherman Act with its search monopoly. The DOJ is seeking to stop Google from engaging in the anticompetitive behavior that has resulted in “harmful effects,” along with other potential remedies. Joining the DOJ’s lawsuit against Google were 11 Republican state attorneys general, from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Texas.

DOJ officials, on a press call Tuesday, declined to comment on why its antitrust case focused on Google search as opposed to other parts of its business (like YouTube).

It’s the most significant antitrust action the DOJ has taken against a tech company since the agency sued Microsoft in the late 1990s, seeking to separate the Internet Explorer browser from Windows (which resolved in a settlement between the government and Microsoft).

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In 2019, Google’s search revenue totaled $98.1 billion, up 15% from the year prior.

Attorney General William Barr, in a statement about the suit, said in part, “Over the course of the last 16 months, the Antitrust Division collected convincing evidence that Google no longer competes only on the merits but instead uses its monopoly power — and billions in monopoly profits — to lock up key pathways to search on mobile phones, browsers, and next-generation devices, depriving rivals of distribution and scale. The end result is that no one can feasibly challenge Google’s dominance in search and search advertising.”

Google’s monopoly harms “users, advertisers, and small businesses in the form of fewer choices, reduced quality (including on metrics like privacy), higher advertising prices, and less innovation,” Barr stated.

The DOJ said the antitrust complaint is “separate and distinct from concerns raised about content moderation and political censorship by online platforms.” Separately from the Antitrust Division’s action, last month Barr sent draft legislation to Congress that would limit the protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which currently shield internet companies from legal liability for content posted on their platforms.

According to the DOJ lawsuit, Google owns or controls search channels accounting for about 80% of queries in the U.S. The Justice Department alleges that Google’s competitors are unable to compete against the internet giant, leaving consumers with fewer choices and affording advertisers with less competitive prices. In addition, the DOJ alleges that Google’s agreements with smartphone manufacturers that use the Android operating system to preload Google search functions represent anticompetitive conduct.

The lawsuit against Google stems from the DOJ’s probe into large tech companies, announced in July 2019, which was looking into “whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power.”

On Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told reporters that the DOJ is continuing to investigate other big tech firms for potential antitrust violations.

Meanwhile, the European Union has taken aggressive action against Google in recent years, issuing fines of more than $9 billion in cases since 2017. The EU fined Google $2.6 billion in 2017 for favoring its own shopping business in search; $4.9 billion in 2018 for blocking rivals on its Android operating system; and $1.7 billion in 2019 for preventing websites from using competing services to find advertisers.