×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Mashes Up ‘The Simpsons’ Parodies of Disney Films, Theme Parks

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Simpsons - Disney parodies - Frozen
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney has embraced some of the gentle ribbing dished out by “The Simpsons” over the years — hoping to convince more people to sign up for Disney Plus.

The media conglomerate released a compilation of what it calls “the best Disney references in ‘The Simpsons,'” which is now part of the Disney empire, with past episodes available to stream only on Disney Plus.

The 2-minute supercut features references in “The Simpsons” past episodes to Disney films including “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” — all of which, not coincidentally, are available to stream on Disney Plus.

The video also includes several scenes showing the Simpsons clan visiting Disney World and other theme parks and gives a brief nod to the 1998 episode that predicted Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

However, the video is not comprehensive. For example, the Mouse House omitted a scene from “The Simpsons” Season 4 in which Springfield Elementary School Principal Skinner assaults a team of Disney lawyers who threaten a copyright-infringement lawsuit over a banner at the school’s carnival proclaiming it “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Also left out: “The Simpsons” 2011 parody of Pixar, in which Bart’s “Angry Dad: The Movie” beats out “Mixar” short film “Condiments” at the Golden Globes and Oscars — as well as a scene in which “Alice in Wonderland’s” Mad Hatter holds a gun to Alice’s head in front of Lisa.

Disney Plus is the exclusive subscription VOD home of “The Simpsons,” coming after Disney closed a deal to buy big pieces of 21st Century Fox. “The Simpsons,” from creator and executive producer Matt Groening, was renewed for Seasons 31 and 32 last by the Fox broadcast network (now part of the new Fox Corporation). At the end of Season 32, the show will have produced 713 episodes total. “The Simpsons” is the longest-running primetime scripted TV show in history, having surpassed “Gunsmoke” last year during season 29.

Watch the Disney compilation below or at this link.

More Film

  • Endeavor Content Studio Logo

    Endeavor Content, Studio Exile Strike First-Look Deal With Mexican Producer Subtrama (EXCLUSIVE)

    Endeavor Content is upping its local-language game, signing a significant first look deal with Mexico City-based producer Subtrama. Endeavor enters the deal with studio Exile, a long-form English and Spanish content maker. Subtrama is behind series like Cary Fukunaga’s Netflix drama “Maniac” and films like Gael García Bernal’s “Museo.” Mauricio Katz, Manuel Alcalá, and Panorama [...]

  • Taylor Swift Variety Facetime

    How Midterm Elections Inspired Taylor Swift's New Song, 'Only the Young'

    Miss Americana was keeping another song about America in her back pocket, as it turns out. Taylor Swift didn’t just record 18 songs for last fall’s “Lover” album — a 19th, “Only the Young,” was held back and kept under wraps for the right occasion. It finds its moment in “Miss Americana,” the Lana Wilson-directed [...]

  • Bradley Cooper Nightmare Alley

    Netflix Nabs Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Drama

    Netflix will back Bradley Cooper’s upcoming drama about Leonard Bernstein, the legendary conductor and musical maestro behind “West Side Story” and “Candide,” Variety has confirmed. The film was initially set up at Paramount. It has an A-list lineup of producers, including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Todd Phillips. Kristie Macosko Krieger from [...]

  • The Simpsons - Disney parodies -

    Disney Mashes Up 'The Simpsons' Parodies of Disney Films, Theme Parks

    Disney has embraced some of the gentle ribbing dished out by “The Simpsons” over the years — hoping to convince more people to sign up for Disney Plus. The media conglomerate released a compilation of what it calls “the best Disney references in ‘The Simpsons,'” which is now part of the Disney empire, with past [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Sundance 2020: Will the Market Be Colder After Last Year's Spree?

    When it comes to big acquisition deals for independent movies, Sundance is the room where it happens, to borrow a lyric from “Hamilton.” So it’s a lucky coincidence that Lin-Manuel Miranda will be a guest at this year’s film festival. For the first time, Miranda will hit the slopes in Park City, Utah, to rub [...]

  • Oprah Russell Simmons Documentary

    Oprah Defends Decision to Exit #MeToo Doc: 'This Is Not a Victory for Russell' Simmons

    Oprah Winfrey explained her decision to step away from “On the Record,” an expose about sexual harassment in the music industry, including women who have accused mogul Russell Simmons of misconduct. The documentary, from filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, will premiere at Sundance on Jan. 25. Winfrey, who served as an executive producer and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad