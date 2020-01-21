Disney Mashes Up ‘The Simpsons’ Parodies of Disney Films, Theme Parks

Disney has embraced some of the gentle ribbing dished out by “The Simpsons” over the years — hoping to convince more people to sign up for Disney Plus.

The media conglomerate released a compilation of what it calls “the best Disney references in ‘The Simpsons,'” which is now part of the Disney empire, with past episodes available to stream only on Disney Plus.

The 2-minute supercut features references in “The Simpsons” past episodes to Disney films including “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” — all of which, not coincidentally, are available to stream on Disney Plus.

The video also includes several scenes showing the Simpsons clan visiting Disney World and other theme parks and gives a brief nod to the 1998 episode that predicted Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

However, the video is not comprehensive. For example, the Mouse House omitted a scene from “The Simpsons” Season 4 in which Springfield Elementary School Principal Skinner assaults a team of Disney lawyers who threaten a copyright-infringement lawsuit over a banner at the school’s carnival proclaiming it “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Also left out: “The Simpsons” 2011 parody of Pixar, in which Bart’s “Angry Dad: The Movie” beats out “Mixar” short film “Condiments” at the Golden Globes and Oscars — as well as a scene in which “Alice in Wonderland’s” Mad Hatter holds a gun to Alice’s head in front of Lisa.

Disney Plus is the exclusive subscription VOD home of “The Simpsons,” coming after Disney closed a deal to buy big pieces of 21st Century Fox. “The Simpsons,” from creator and executive producer Matt Groening, was renewed for Seasons 31 and 32 last by the Fox broadcast network (now part of the new Fox Corporation). At the end of Season 32, the show will have produced 713 episodes total. “The Simpsons” is the longest-running primetime scripted TV show in history, having surpassed “Gunsmoke” last year during season 29.

Watch the Disney compilation below or at this link.