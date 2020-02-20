Disney Plus Is Now on Vizio Smart TVs in Native App

×

Disney Plus is available on Vizio’s SmartCast TV platform as a built-in app, making the Mouse House’s subscription-streaming service accessible directly to users of the manufacturer’s 13 million SmartCast-enabled televisions.

Previously, Vizio users have been able to stream Disney Plus on SmartCast TVs through Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. But with the Disney Plus update, Vizio TV owners can launch the app and search for the service’s content directly from their home screens, with support for up to 4K Ultra HD and HDR video formats.

The Disney Plus app for Vizio’s SmartCast is available on the TVs sold in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Updates to SmartCast are distributed via over-the-air broadcasts and are available on Vizio SmartCast TVs dating back to 2016.

The addition of native app support on Vizio’s smart TVs expands the device lineup for Disney Plus. The streaming service is available on the web; on Android phones and tablets; on Apple’s iPhone, iPad and Apple TV (4th generation and later); Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire Tablet; LG’s WebOS smart TVs; Samsung Tizen smart TVs; Roku players and Roku TVs; Google’s Chromecast and Chromebook; Sony’s PlayStation 4; and Microsoft’s Xbox One.

Vizio’s SmartCast platform provides integrated voice search with Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. It also includes Chromecast built-in and features WatchFree, a free streaming service that’s powered by ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV.

