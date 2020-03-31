×

New Date Set for Disney Plus Hotstar Launch in India

Disney Plus
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

The slightly delayed India launch of streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar is now set for Friday.

The service will be available in two price tiers. Disney Plus VIP subscribers get access to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bollywood films, Hotstar originals, unlimited live sports and Star TV serials for INR 399 ($5.30) a year. For INR 1499 ($19.90) annually, Disney Plus Premium subscribers will get all the programming available to VIP subscribers, and in addition, will have access to 29 Disney Plus originals, including “The Mandalorian,” and the latest U.S. shows from HBO, Showtime and Fox.

Disney Plus was due to launch March 29 as part of Disney’s India streaming service Hotstar, coinciding with the beginning of the service’s largest audience puller — the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament. The launch of the tournament was delayed due to coronavirus concerns, with a knock-on effect on the Disney Plus launch.

Hotstar is India’s most popular streaming service, with more than 300 million monthly active users.

Uday Shankar, president of The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star & Disney India, said: “We hope the power of Disney’s storytelling, delivered through Hotstar’s technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times.”

As a prelude to the full launch, the streamer will host a virtual premiere of “The Lion King” on Thursday, followed by “The Mandalorian.”

