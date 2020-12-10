Disney Plus Rockets to 86.8 Million Subscribers

Disney Plus has reached a new milestone, just over a year after its debut, hitting 86.8 million paid subscribers worldwide as of Dec. 2. That’s within shouting distance of the high end of Disney’s original expected 90 million

That’s up 13.1 million from the last reported number of 73.7 million paid subscribers globally for Disney Plus as of Oct. 3. The streaming service, which has blown past Disney’s original growth forecasts, has become an even more critical pillar for Disney, especially during the COVID crisis that has depressed box office and theme park revenue.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek made the announcement at its 2020 investor day event Thursday, saying the explosion of Disney Plus has exceeded the company’s “wildest expectations.” At the presentation, execs also announced a huge swath of new original content coming to Disney Plus, with new originals slated to premiere on the service every week.

At its investor day in April 2019, Disney projected 60 million-90 million subscribers for Disney Plus by the end of its fiscal year 2024 (which ends around Sept. 30). Having already neared the high end of that previous guidance, Disney execs are expected to provide new forecasts for Disney Plus at the investor event.

The media conglomerate first launched Disney Plus in November 2019. The service quickly gained traction, signing up 10 million by the day after launch and zooming to 50 million subs in its first five months. The service offers a rich library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movies as well as breakout original series “The Mandalorian” and other exclusive TV shows and movies including “Hamilton” and the live-action “Mulan” (which it sold in a 90-day early-access window for $30 a pop).

Besides coming to market with one of the world’s most powerful entertainment brands, a key part of Disney Plus’ appeal is its relatively low price point of $6.99/month (or $69.99/year), which is less than competing services like Netflix or HBO Max. That’s led analysts to speculate that the company will eventually seek to hike the price of the SVOD package.

Prior to Disney’s investor day, some Wall Street analysts had upped their forecasts for Disney Plus. This week Morgan Stanley revised estimates for Disney Plus to end FY 2024 with 135 million customers and FY ’25 with 145 million — generating revenue of nearly $11 billion in FY25.