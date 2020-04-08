Disney Plus Hits 50 Million Subscribers, Disney Says

Within five months of initial launch, Disney Plus has signed up 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, the media company said.

In the past two weeks, Disney Plus launched in eight Western European counties including the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. In addition, the streaming service became available in India on March 11, in conjunction with the existing Hotstar service. After one month, the India market accounts for approximately 8 million of Disney Plus’ 50 million paid subscribers.

Later in 2020, the company plans to continue expanding Disney Plus throughout Western Europe, as well as across Latin America and Japan, according to Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney Plus is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion” in other territories, Mayer said in a statement Wednesday. He added, “Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney Plus.”

