Disney Plus Now Streaming on Google Assistant Smart-Display Devices via Voice Commands

Disney Plus subscribers can now stream TV shows and movies on Google Assistant-enabled smart displays like the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max in 13 countries — letting them launch “The Mandalorian” and other content using voice commands.

Google also called out a couple of Disney extras: There’s a Mickey Mouse ears accessory available for Google Home and Nest Mini speakers (see below), and Google Assistant can tell you stories about the characters in “Frozen 2.”

If you have a Disney Plus subscription, you can link your account in the Google Home or Google Assistant app. Once you’ve done that, you can play movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, launching playback with voice commands (for example, “Hey Google, play ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney Plus”).

The feature is available to Disney Plus subscribers on Google Assistant-compatible devices initially in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Austria, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. Google says it will roll out to additional regions over the next few months.

Disney Plus customers have already been able to “cast” streams to Nest Smart Displays and Google Assistant-enabled devices from compatible mobile devices (and the service also is supported on Android TV and Chromecast).

Disney Plus joins other streaming services that are supported natively by Google Assistant-enabled smart screens, including Netflix (added in July), YouTube, Hulu, Starz, CBS All Access and Sling TV.

Google also promoted a custom base accessory from OtterBox that lets you give your Google Home and Nest Mini a pair of Mickey Mouse ears (priced at $19.95).

In addition, you can tell Google Assistant devices, “Hey Google, tell me a ‘Frozen’ story,” to hear Anna, Elsa, Olaf or Kristoff tell legends exploring the world of “Frozen 2.” You can pick which character narrates the story.