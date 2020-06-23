Disney Plus Reveals European Expansion, Pricing Plans

Mouse House streamer Disney Plus is set to launch in eight more European countries on Sept. 15.

The new territories include Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The service is currently available in the U.K., Ireland, France, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Spain.

In Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg, the service will cost €6.99 ($7.87) monthly or €69.99 ($78.84) annually. In Norway, it will cost NOK69 ($7.18) monthly or NOK689 ($71.72) annually; in Sweden SEK69 ($7.36) or SEK689 ($73.57); and in Denmark DKK59 ($8.91) or DKK589 ($89).

Titles available at launch include “The Mandalorian,” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau; “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”; “The World According To Jeff Goldblum”; “Togo”; “Encore!”; “Diary of A Future President”; and “The Imagineering Story.”

In May, Disney announced that the streamer had 54.5 million subscribers. The company had forecast 60-90 million subscribers by 2024. In 2019, the studio spend on original content was $1 billion, a number that is expected to grow to $2.5 billion by 2024.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kenneth Branagh’s “Artemis Fowl” bypassed cinemas and debuted directly on Disney Plus, to mixed reviews.

Variety’s Peter Debruge wrote in his review: “‘Artemis Fowl’ was supposed to be Disney’s “Harry Potter,” the kick-off instalment in a young-adult fantasy franchise that might have spawned sequels and merch and its own corner of the company’s theme-park kingdom. Instead, it arrives 20 years on, a very late addition to an already overcrowded genre, adding little but noise, garish CGI and more convoluted mythology about the supposedly real civilizations of magical folk — fairies and goblins and trolls — that live among us.”