Disney’s Kevin Mayer Exiting to Become CEO of TikTok

Disney veteran Kevin Mayer is leaving the company to become CEO of TikTok, the short-form video platform.

Mayer also is being named chief operating officer of ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. He most recently was chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment since its founding in 2018. In that role, he oversaw the launches of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus and the integration of Hulu.

At Disney, Mayer also served as the company’s chief strategy officer and was instrumental in facilitating a number of strategic acquisitions, including the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and BAMTech.

“Kevin has had an extraordinary impact on our company over the years, most recently as head of our direct-to-consumer business,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement. “He has done a masterful job of overseeing and growing our portfolio of streaming services, while bringing together the creative and technological assets required to launch the hugely successful Disney Plus globally.”

Chapek continued, “Having worked alongside Kevin for many years on the senior management team, I am enormously grateful to him for his support and friendship and wish him tremendous success going forward.”

Mayer first joined Disney in 1993 let strategy and business development for all of Disney’s Interactive/Internet and television businesses worldwide. Later, he became executive VP of the internet group, responsible for the operations, business plans, creative direction and distribution of Disney’s popular Web sites, including ESPN.com and ABCNews.com.

In 2000, he left Disney to become CEO of Clear Channel Interactive and two years after moved to LEK Consulting, where he served as partner and head of the global media and entertainment practice before rejoining Disney in 2005 as EVP of corporate strategy.