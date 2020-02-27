×

Discovery Hires Hulu’s Lisa Holme to Lead Streaming Strategy

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lisa Holme
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Lisa Holme, a Hulu veteran who had been leading its international expansion strategy, has joined Discovery in a newly created role to oversee content and commercial strategy for the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming group.

Discovery named Holme to the newly created role of group senior VP, content and commercial strategy, in Discovery’s direct-to-consumer group. She is based at Discovery’s L.A. office and reports to Peter Faricy, Discovery’s CEO of Global Direct-to-Consumer.

Prior to joining Discovery, Holme spent nearly 10 years at Hulu, holding senior leadership positions including most recently leading development of Hulu’s international expansion strategy and business plan. In her prior role as Hulu’s VP of content acquisition, Holme was responsible for content strategy and licensing negotiations for exclusive programming with studios and networks. Prior to joining Hulu in 2010, she worked in production and development at Illumination Entertainment and as a consultant at McKinsey & Co.

At Discovery, Holme is responsible for setting the content strategy for Discovery’s DTC products in the U.S., including the curation, commissioning and acquisition of content. She will also manage commercial strategy, with a specific focus on distribution partners.

“Lisa brings an impressive track record of success in content to Discovery and will be a key leader as we scale our direct-to-consumer businesses,” Faricy said in announcing her hire. “Lisa’s leadership of our DTC content strategy and commercial partnerships will further bolster Discovery’s position as the leader in unscripted entertainment across all platforms.”

Holme added, “Discovery has excelled at delivering unique and entertaining content to a global fan-base of customers. I’m thrilled to join the team at this exciting moment as the company expands its direct-to-consumer presence, building on its success with additional high-quality programming that will reach consumers in a range of compelling, new ways.”

Food Network Kitchen, which launched last fall, is Discovery’s biggest subscription-based business bet in the U.S. to date. Priced at $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year, the app offers live cooking shows, on-demand instructional and step-by-step cooking videos, a collection of 80,000 recipes, plus original programming and select shows from Food Network’s library.

Discovery’s portfolio of other direct-to-consumer streaming services include Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company said operating expenses increased 9% to $827 million, primarily because of higher spending for content, marketing and personnel related to the DTC business.

Holme is on the boards of Female Executives in Media and Entertainment and Yale in Hollywood, and she is a founding member of HULA, the women’s group at Hulu. Her industry accolades include being recognized in Variety’s New Leaders in 2016. Holme received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Yale University.

More TV

  • TV Ratings: NBC's 'Chicago' Trifecta Rises,

    TV Ratings: NBC's 'Chicago' Trifecta Rises, 'The Masked Singer' Dips

    NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas hit multi-week and even season highs on Wednesday night, as Fox’s “The Masked Singer” dipped. Thanks to a crossover episode with “P.D.,” “Chicago Fire” swelled to a season high 8.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. “P.D.” drew 8.2 million viewers, its second largest audience of season [...]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Stock Market Plummets for Third Consecutive Day Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears

    Major U.S. stock indices were down sharply for the third day in a row amid fears about the spreading coronavirus crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened Thursday in positive territory but began a steep decline within the first half-hour of trading. The plunge came a day after President Donald Trump held a news conference [...]

  • Meghan Merkle Documentary Marks First Release

    Meghan Markle Documentary Marks First Release for New Vice Series

    The story of Meghan Markle. who enjoyed a surprising rise to become the Duchess of Sussex before walking away from British royalty, kicks off a new spate of documentaries from Vice Media Group. Vice plans to debut “Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown” on March 10 at 9 p.m. eastern. The hour-long special marks Vice TV’s [...]

  • Lisa Holme

    Discovery Hires Hulu's Lisa Holme to Lead Streaming Strategy

    Lisa Holme, a Hulu veteran who had been leading its international expansion strategy, has joined Discovery in a newly created role to oversee content and commercial strategy for the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming group. Discovery named Holme to the newly created role of group senior VP, content and commercial strategy, in Discovery’s direct-to-consumer group. She is [...]

  • Maren Morris

    ACM Noms Led by Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett; Keith Urban Set to Host

    Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett were among the top nominees announced Thursday morning for the Academy of Country Music Awards, to air live from Las Vegas on CBS April 5. Keith Urban was additionally announced Thursday as a first-time host for the show. It was expected that last spring’s ACMs host, Reba [...]

  • David Zaslav

    Discovery Profit Rises Despite Cord-Cutting and New Investments

    Discovery lost viewers in the fourth quarter, saw ratings decline and increased the amount of money it invested in new businesses. And yet, fourth-quarter profit rose as the company saw revenue from advertising and distribution rise in both the U.S. and overseas. The owner of cable networks like Discovery Channel, Food Network and HGTV said [...]

  • RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS --

    'Running Wild' Producer Propagate Strikes First-Look Deal with Germany's Constantin

    “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” producer-distributor Propagate Content has struck a first-look deal with Munch-headquartered Constantin Entertainment for entertainment titles. Under the deal, the two companies will partner to develop and produce entertainment across all formats and genres. Propagate’s slate includes the likes of “Hillary,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” and “Adam [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad