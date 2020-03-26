×

Diplo, Barry Gibb, Ryan Tedder to Join ‘Twitch Stream Aid,’ 12-Hour Charity Event on Saturday

By
Variety Staff

Diplo, Barry Gibb, Ryan Tedder, Lauv, Charlie Puth, Die Antwoord and many more have joined Twitch Stream Aid, a 12-hour charity stream kicking off this Saturday, March 28 at 9:00 AM PST on twitch.tv/twitch co-presented with Amazon Music. The livestream will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. (See the full lineup in the poster below.)

All proceeds and donations made during Twitch Stream Aid will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for World Health Organization, and viewers will be able to donate throughout the show. This event will kick off more fundraising opportunities on Twitch, where Amazon Music has been working closely with artists of varying levels of their careers, to help them set up to stream shows for their fans.

Throughout the day, the Twitch Stream Aid will also include competitions featuring Fortnite and UNO, in addition to athletes stopping by, and more. The full lineup and more details and an updated performance schedule, see https://www.streamaid.twitch.tv.

In another way to help the music community amid the coronavirus pandemic, MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation, established the COVID-19 Relief Fund with a $2 million donation to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of thousands of music events.

According to the announcement, the fund, administered through MusiCares, will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. To establish the fund, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million. Additionally, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities. Further updates and announcements will be made in the coming days.

Go here for more information.

 

 

