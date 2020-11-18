Digital Marketing: A Special Report

The business of marketing content moved away from traditional pillars like billboards and 30-second spots long ago. Digital platforms are now taking an increasing portion of budgets in order to spread the word on the latest movies, TV shows and album releases via search, social and other new-media tactics.

“Digital Marketing Impact Report,” the new 23-page special report by Variety Intelligence Platform, sponsored by Spotify, is an in-depth exploration of innovation in product promotion as explained by more than 40 top marketing executives at leading media companies including Netflix, Disney, Amazon and CNN.

A recurring theme in their insights is the impact the pandemic has on even the best-laid marketing plans, which presented challenges to product launches of all kinds. COVID-19 was really more like one layer of disruption on top of the next, given the industry-shaking changes taking place throughout the media industry, which has forced even the most experienced executives to rethink their approach to a marketplace transforming all around them.

The old days of Madison Avenue’s spray-and-pray approach have given way to a much more sophisticated strategy that slices and dices audiences into targetable segments. The secret sauce is the data digital platforms can deliver in real time, allowing the fine-tuning of marketing campaigns that can then be adjusted in response to how consumers are receiving them.

Among some of the other companies whose collective wisdom is available in this report are Roku, TikTok, Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures and Paradigm Talent Agency. Don’t miss out on what all these professionals have to say.