Demi Moore Stars in Erotica Podcast ‘Dirty Diana’ From QCode

Demi Moore has taken a turn into audio erotica, toplining forthcoming original scripted drama series “Dirty Diana” from podcast and media startup QCode.

Moore will star in and executive produce the podcast, created by writer-director Shana Feste (“Country Strong,” “Run Sweetheart Run”) and written by Feste and Jennifer Besser through their Quiet Girl Productions shingle.

“Dirty Diana,” comprising six episodes of about 30 minutes apiece, is set to premiere Monday, July 13, on podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

The series tells the story of a dying marriage and how two partners find their way back each other through perseverance, connection and sex. Producers say the podcast “portrays sex and longing from a female gaze, with female pleasure at its center.”

“I wanted to create a show about a marriage that felt genuine and compelling and so erotic it made you want to have sex with your partner after listening to it,” Feste said. “‘Dirty Diana’ gave me the opportunity to work with some incredible actors, including the amazing and sexy Demi Moore, who brought my characters alive and gave them a sensuality and sexuality that was palpable.”

Moore stars alongside Claes Bang, Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Dayo Okeniyi, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells, with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Chris Diamontopolus, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Ava Grey, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar, Lili Taylor and Lesley Ann Warren.

QCode founder Rob Herting said “Dirty Diana” was produced during coronavirus quarantines and recorded over Zoom videoconferencing meetings. Moore, he said, was based in Idaho for a large part of the show’s recording. “This is a new outlet for storytelling,” he said. “It can move more quickly than TV and film.”

Herting, a former literary agent most recently with CAA, formed QCode in 2018 in partnership with production company Automatik and management firm Grandview.

“Dirty Diana” executive producers are Moore, Herting, Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, Feste, and Besser.

QCode’s first series, thriller “Blackout” produced with Endeavor Audio, starred Rami Malek and won the fiction podcast of the year at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The company’s second show, “Carrier,” is an immersive first-person POV fiction thriller starring Cynthia Erivo, who is set star in and produce a feature film adaptation from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners.

Other QCode productions include “The Edge of Sleep” starring YouTube gaming creator Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach; “The Left Right Game,” produced by and starring Tessa Thompson and recently acquired by Amazon Studios to be adapted for TV; and podcast thriller “Borrasca” starring and produced by Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale,” Five Feet Apart).

Demi Moore is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Shana Feste is repped by CAA and Marks Law Group. Claes Bang is repped by UTA and Sharky & Co. in the U.K.

Listen to the trailer for “Dirty Diana”: