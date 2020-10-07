Demi Lovato, Tan France to Host ‘Coming Out 2020’ Special on Facebook Watch

Facebook, as part of celebrating National Coming Out Day, will premiere a special hosted by music star Demi Lovato and fashion designer Tan France of Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”

“Coming Out 2020” will premiere this Friday, Oct. 9, on (on the Facebook App Page). Lovato and France will be joined by LGBTQIA activists, allies, entertainers and others from around the world, sharing “powerful and candid” testimonials about their coming out journeys, according to Facebook.

The one-hour special will feature a musical performance by recording artist LP, shout-outs from celebrities and allies, and testimonials from Ruby Rose (“The Doorman,” “Batwoman”), Angelica Ross (founder/CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises), stylist Law Roach, artist-choreographer-actor-model Leiomy Maldonado, actor Nico Tortorella, drag queen Trixie Mattel and digital influencer Tyler Oakley.

“Coming Out 2020” is produced Scout Productions (the company behind “Queer Eye”) and executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Marc Bracero with Lyndsey Burr (“Vanderpump Rules,” “Dating Around”) as co-executive producer.

“Everyone in the LGBTQIA community has a different experience when it comes to their coming out journey,” said Rob Eric, Scout Productions’ chief creative officer. “It’s that uniqueness that bonds us as a community, and Scout Productions is honored to work with Facebook to celebrate Coming Out Day with everyone in the community no matter where you are on your path to sharing your gender identity and sexual orientation.”

National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11), which this year is next Sunday, marks the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1987. Facebook Watch’s “Coming Out 2020” will not only recognize coming out stories but also will support those who may be currently coming out, as well as those who may not yet be able to share their gender identity or sexual orientation.

In addition to the Facebook Watch special, Facebook and Instagram will launch a variety of features and resources for National Coming Out Day.

Those will include new Instagram Guides created in partnership with PFLAG, It Gets Better Project, and The Tegan and Sara Foundation offering tips on topics such as safety and support for those going through their coming out journey; a new Coming Out Day Sticker Pack on the Facebook app; and an animated Coming Out Day-inspired Facebook logo that will link to a custom hashtag feed for #ComingOut2020 that will surface relevant content and group recommendations.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 8, the Facebook app will kick off a social campaign featuring LGBTQ+ groups. And Facebook and Instagram apps will share a series of stories about coming out in unique environments and situations.