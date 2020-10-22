Deluxe Appoints Longtime Netflix Exec Anna Lee Chief Strategy Officer

Deluxe, the provider of digital and cloud-based distribution services for studios and production companies, appointed Anna Lee — a 12-year veteran of Netflix — to the newly created role of chief strategy officer.

Lee reports directly to Deluxe CEO Cyril Drabinsky. She will be responsible for developing, communicating, executing, and sustaining strategic initiatives for the company.

“Anna is an exceptional leader and her experience in digital cinema, supply-chain workflows, and the global [over-the-top] space will ensure that Deluxe can maximize opportunities given the dramatic shifts in the marketplace,” Drabinsky said in announcing her hire.

Deluxe Entertainment last year emerged from bankruptcy. This June, the company sold the distribution business to private-equity investment firm Platinum Equity. Drabinsky, the former CEO of Deluxe who left the company in 2016 to found CineVizion, returned to the company as chief exec. As part of the deal, CineVizion’s assets were integrated into Deluxe.

Lee joins Deluxe from Netflix, where she most recently served as head of global content services. She joined the company in 2008 as VP, supply chain development, and later became VP of content acquisition, adding the role of head of global screenings in 2019.

In her roles at Netflix, Lee was responsible for creating and implementing systems and frameworks in areas including asset deliverables and technical operations, optimization of operational efficiencies, creation, localization and distribution of content assets in the digital cinema and digital platform spaces.

Before joining Netflix, Lee was SVP of global media markets at Bertelsmann AG and prior to that was director merchandising and member retention at Time Warner. She has a bachelor of science degree in economics from on University of Pennsylvania’s the Wharton School.

Deluxe Media provides distribution and localization services for studios, OTT platforms and content creators worldwide.