Deadspin to Relaunch Under New Editor Jim Rich, Following Mass Staff Resignation

Deadspin, the irreverant sports news and opinion brand that has been dormant since last November, is going to get re-spun under newly hired editor-in-chief Jim Rich.

G/O Media named the veteran editor and journalist, who formerly served as editor-in-chief of the New York Daily News, executive editor at Huffpost, and night sports editor at the New York Post, to the top editorial position to relaunch Deadspin. In the role, Rich will oversee all editorial operations for the site and will be based in Chicago.

G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller, with the backing of private-equity firm Great Hill Partners acquired Gizmodo Media Group (which included Deadspin) last year from Univision. Earlier this month Spanfeller informed GMG Union, the WGA East-affiliated local that reps many G/O editorial employees, that he was cutting off negotiations with the union regarding Deadspin and that G/O Media would relocate the publication in Chicago, where the Onion is based.

Rich’s hire comes more than three months after the entire editorial staff of Deadspin quit, after G/O Media instructed the publication to limit its coverage to sports. That came in response to Deadspin stories that were critical of the parent company’s policies.

Popular on Variety

The company didn’t say when it expects Deadspin to relaunch under Rich’s leadership.

“Jim’s extensive experience as a reporter and editor will enable him to rebuild and lead Deadspin into the future,” Spanfeller said in a statement.

Most recently, Rich was editor-at-large at SWNS Media Group, which operates an international press agency, market research company, content creation agency and design studio. As editor-in-chief of the Daily News, Rich was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize (in partnership with Pro Publica) for public service journalism in recognition of his work overseeing a year-long investigation into a series on abuses by the New York Police Dept. and NYC Law Department of nuisance abatement laws. During his tenure there as deputy managing editor for sports, Rich’s team won dozens of Associated Sports Editors Awards for its investigative and special projects work.

“I am thrilled to be joining Deadspin as editor-in-chief,” Rich in a statement. “No doubt there are challenges ahead, but I look forward to building a team that will once again make Deadspin the must-read it deserves to be.”