YouTube Star David Dobrik to Host ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Table-Read Special

Nickelodeon is hoping to lure David Dobrik fans to the depths of Bikini Bottom, announcing the popular YouTube vlogger as host for a special virtual table read by the cast of “SpongeBob SquarePants” airing next month.

Dobrik, who has over 17 million YouTube followers, will emcee “The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special,” bringing together the voice talent behind the popular characters of the iconic animated series. The special premieres Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

Dobrik, 23, is only slightly older than the show itself, which debuted in July 1999.

“I signed onto this project for the obvious reason that SpongeBob is one of the best shows of all time,” Dobrik said in a statement. “I feel that I owe a lot to SpongeBob and all Bikini Bottom for helping me figure out what I thought was funny and entertaining. The show shaped so much of my childhood, so being a part of this special with the entire cast feels like a full circle moment.”

“The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special,” as previously announced, will bring together voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) come together in a virtually produced special to bring to life classic “SpongeBob SquarePants” scenes. The fan-picked moments include “Band Rehearsal,” “Alaskan Bull Worm” and “I’m Dirty Dan.”

The digital influencer will lead the “SpongeBob” voice cast through recreations of the most memorable moments and lines from the show. Dobrik also will host a lightning round of the best one-liners and iconic quotes, later joining them for a rendition of the “F.U.N. Song.”

SpongeBob SquarePants” was created by the late Stephen Hillenburg and is produced by Nickelodeon with Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serving as co-executive producers.