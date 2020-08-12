David Blaine to Fly Through the Air Holding Balloons in YouTube Livestream, First Live Stunt in Nearly a Decade

Magician David Blaine will attempt his first live stunt in almost a decade in a YouTube-exclusive livestream later this month.

In the live special, Blaine will float through the air — a la Pixar’s “Up” — elevated by a bunch of helium-filled balloons. The multi-hour “David Blaine Ascension” global livestream event will take place on the performer’s YouTube channel on Monday, Aug. 31.

“This stunt has been 10 years in the making,” Blaine tweeted Wednesday. “Let’s turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights.”

Blaine will attempt to float across the Hudson River, suspended by a cluster of balloons as he travels from New Jersey across his native New York City skyline.

“Watch in disbelief as David Blaine magically ascends above Earth, in his biggest live performance yet,” YouTube said in announcing the special. In the U.S., Verizon is the exclusive sponsor of “David Blaine Ascension.”

YouTube released a picture, evidently of Blaine, aloft with a bunch of balloons:

In one of his most notorious stunts, in 1999 Blaine was buried in an underground plastic box underneath a three-ton water-filled tank for seven days in New York City. During the stunt, titled “Buried Alive,” Blaine didn’t eat any food and drank only 2-3 tablespoons of water a day. Blaine is repped by CAA.

YouTube announced the plans for a special live event with Blaine at TCA in January 2020. “David Blaine Ascension” is emblematic of the new approach for YouTube Originals, as it has virtually abandoned scripted series, focused on live events, celebrity- and personality-driven programming and educational content.

In June, YouTube announced an all-new documentary series following Demi Lovato, and renewed four original projects featuring big-name digital talent: “Instant Influencer with James Charles,” “The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast,” a sequel to interactive series “A Heist With Markiplier,” and “Retro Tech” hosted by Marques Brownlee.

Watch a teaser trailer of Blaine’s “Ascension”: