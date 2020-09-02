David Blaine Flies Up 4.7 Miles on Helium Balloons in YouTube Stunt, Parachutes Down Safely

David Blaine, in his first live stunt in nearly eight years, soared above a desert in Arizona to an altitude of 24,900 feet — about 4.7 miles — piloting more than four dozen helium balloons. It’s believed to be the highest that anyone has flown using only a balloon-cluster-based aircraft.

The stunt Wednesday, launched from an airport in Page, Ariz., was livestreamed on YouTube, which funded and produced the project. Blaine stayed aloft for about an hour before safely parachuting back to Earth.

“This was all for you,” Blaine told his 9-year-old daughter via radio after he landed.

The 47-year-old magician and endurance performer donned an oxygen mask for the last several minutes. Blaine originally wanted to stage “Ascension” in his hometown of New York City on Aug. 31 but moved it to Arizona because of weather conditions and safety concerns.

Blaine’s team on the ground was monitoring his vital signs during the balloon flight, where during his peak ascent the temperatures dropped below 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

More to come.