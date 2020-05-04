Danielle Carrig Exits Vice Media Group to Join Condé Nast as Communications Chief

Danielle Carrig is departing as Vice Media Group’s chief communications officer after a year and half after being tapped by media company Condé Nast for a similar role.

Carrig, who is also a former Netflix and A+E Networks exec, will report to Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch. She will start at Condé Nast on May 26 in the newly created role of global chief communications officer. Longtime company PR exec Joe Libonati, who is chief communications officer, will report to Carrig.

Carrig’s appointment is the latest shakeup to Condé Nast’s senior leadership team since Lynch since he took over the reins a year ago. According to the company, her hire “completes” the formation of Lynch’s global executive leadership team. Lynch, formerly CEO of Pandora and Sling TV, in late 2019 hired Google alum Deirdre Findlay as chief marketing officer; Mike Goss, previously with auction house Sotheby’s, as CFO; and Stan Duncan as global head of HR.

“Danielle is a seasoned global communications executive with extensive media, entertainment and digital content experience, and a strong network of media relationships,” Lynch said in a statement. “At this pivotal time for our company, I’m thrilled to have her as a strategic partner as we work to transform and grow our business.”

Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc, former head of A+E Networks, had hired Carrig in September 2018. At Vice, Carrig led all communications strategy worldwide for the youth-media company, overseeing teams in North America, Europe and Asia.

Prior to Vice, Carrig led teams at Netflix responsible for visual communications, events, PR and talent relations and before that spent eight years at A+E Networks’ Lifetime overseeing communications and publicity strategy.

Carrig said in a statement provided by Condé Nast, “While the media industry, and our world, are going through such change and disruption, it’s a privilege to join a team and company always rising to the top as a voice of purpose and connection. The future of information and entertainment is in our hands and I look forward to working with our teams worldwide to help define all that media can and will be together.”

Carrig holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, humanities and gender studies from Valparaiso University and a master’s degree in women’s studies from UCLA.