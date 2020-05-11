‘Ink Master’ Star Daniel Silva Will Reportedly Be Arrested After YouTuber Corey La Barrie Dies in Car Crash

“Ink Master” star Daniel Silva will reportedly be arrested in the death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie, who was a passenger with him in a car crash in Los Angeles on Sunday night, according to TMZ. It was La Barrie’s 25th birthday.

While they would not confirm names, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Variety that there was a car accident at Hudson Street and Carpenter Avenue about 9 p.m. Sunday. The driver and passenger were transferred to a hospital, where the passenger died from his injuries. The driver did not sustain life-threatening injuries, but is still being treated, and will be booked on an “open charge” when he is released from the hospital.

According to TMZ, Silva is still being treated for a broken hip, and will be arrested in connection to the death either at the hospital or once he is discharged.

More details are pending regarding the nature of the accident. However, in an Instagram post on Monday, La Barrie’s brother Jarrad said Corey died “in a car accident with his drink friend driving.”

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” read Jarrad’s caption. “I don’t how I’m suppose to do this without you I miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f—ing much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P.”

La Barrie was a YouTuber with over 300,000 subscribers and had participated in collaborations with other popular YouTubers, including David Dobrik.

Silva is a tattoo artist who has been featured on “Ink Master” several times. He had built a sizable following on social media, with more than 1 million Instagram followers.

An email address listed for Silva did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.