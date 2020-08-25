×
DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Is Spotify’s Top Song of the Summer

Jackie Dimailig

While summer technically goes on for another month and Labor Day is a two weeks away, Spotify has unveiled its Songs of Summer and Podcasts of Summer, based on streaming data between June 1-August 15. The full lists are included at the bottom of this note.

Coming in at the most-streamed Song of Summer 2020 is “Rockstar” by DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) with more than 380 million streams.   “I knew ‘Rockstar’ was going to be a HIT while I was creating the record,” the rapper says in the announcement. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling. GOD IS GREAT!”

Not surprisingly, the Podcasts of the Summer is The Michelle Obama Podcast, which launched just three weeks ago, but it already has “millions” of listeners, according to the announcement.

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):

  1. Dance Monkey” by Tones And I
  2. ily (i love you baby)” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
  3. Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
  4. Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky
  5. Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey
  6. Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa
  7. Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber
  8. Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi
  9. MAMACITA” by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna
  10. La Jeepta – Remix” by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia
  11. The Box” by Roddy Ricch

 

Most streamed songs of the summer US (based on streams from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):

  1. Come & Go” by Juice WRLD featuring Marshmello
  2. Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
  3. Righteous” by Juice WRLD
  4. Toosie Slide” by Drake
  5. WHATS POPPIN” by Jack Harlow
  6. Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande
  7. Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
  8. death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee
  9. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
  10. We Paid” by Lil Baby featuring 42 Dugg
  11. After Party” by Don Toliver

 

Top podcasts of the summer globally (based on number of listeners from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):

  1. Mama Knows Best 

 

Top podcasts of the summer US (based on number of listeners from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):

  1. Shots of Science Vs 

 

