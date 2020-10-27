‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Pushed Back Again to December

Just a few weeks before its planned Nov. 19 launch, developer CD Projekt has again pushed back its highly anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077” 21 days to Dec. 10.

In an announcement on the “Cyberpunk 2077” Twitter page, director Adam Badowski and CD Projekt co-founder and joint CEO Marcin Iwinski cited the struggles of preparing the game for current generation consoles and next gen as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both launch next month.

“The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it… while working from home,” the statement reads. “Since ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly.”

