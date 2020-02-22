×

Critical Role's 'Legend of Vox Machina' Names Writing Team for Series Coming to Amazon Prime Video

Todd Spangler

Critical Role- The Legend of Vox Machina
Critical Role, together with Amazon Studios and animation studio Titmouse, announced the writing team for Kickstarter-funded animated fantasy series “The Legend of Vox Machina.”

The show, based on storylines in Critical Role’s long-running role-playing game series, follows a band of seven antiheroes on their first campaign — a quest to save the realm from forces of magical evil. Amazon Prime Video ordered a total of 24 episodes across two seasons, after the project broke Kickstarter records and raised $11.39 million from 88,887 backers.

The “Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina” writing team comprises:

  • Brandon Auman (“Star Wars Resistance,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”), who is also executive producing);
  • Ashly Burch (“Adventure Time”), who won a 2017 Emmy for her work on the Cartoon Network series;
  • Jennifer Muro (“Star Wars: Forces of Destiny,” “Justice League Action”);
  • Marc Bernardin (“Castle Rock,” “Carnival Row”), WGA Award winner for “Castle Rock”;
  • Chris “Doc” Wyatt (“Star Wars Resistance,” Marvel’s “Ultimate Spider-Man”), an Independent Spirit Award nominee as producer on “Napoleon Dynamite”;
  • Kevin Burke (“Star Wars Resistance,” “Marvel’s Rocket & Groot”), Emmy nominee for “Rocket & Groot”);
  • Daniel Thomsen (“Westworld”); and
  • Mae Catt (“Transformers: Cyberverse,” “Marvel Rising”).

In addition, Eugene Son (“Avengers Assemble,” “Ben 10: Omniverse”) serves as story editor and Meredith Kecskemety (“Niko and the Sword of Light”) as writer’s assistant.

“Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina” stars the CR cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, who are reprising their roles. They serve as executive producers to help guide the story and adapt their characters for the screen. Also executive producing are Brandon Auman and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski (“Big Mouth,” “Metalocalypse”). Titmouse’s Sung-Jin Ahn (“Niko and the Sword of Light”) is supervising director.

Currently, there’s no premiere date set for “Legend of Vox Machina” Season 1 but it’s targeted for late 2020 on Prime Video. Amazon Studios also has a first-look deal with Critical Role to develop new series to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

Critical Role says all Kickstarter contributors will get the first look at the two-part special that kicks off Season 1 of “Legend of Vox Machina” before it hits Prime Video. All backers also will have access to the first season for free, along with other rewards promised under the Kickstarter campaign.

Watch CR’s video highlighting the “Legend of Vox Machina” writing team:

