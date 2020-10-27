Creative Coalition Debuts PSA About Obesity and COVID-19

The Creative Coalition debuted a new public service announcement zooming in on the untold stories of obesity and its ties to COVID-19.

The new announcement unpacks that obesity is the greatest risk factor for developing a severe case of coronavirus for people under the age of 60, according to the PSA.

“We’re using our voices and our platform to encourage you to get the facts on COVID-19 and obesity,” the Creative Coalition wrote in its announcement. “Four out of 10 Americans live with obesity. If you do, or someone you know does, no one’s alone. The hopeful news is we’re all in this together, and help is out there. So take extra care, check in with a healthcare provider and find out what you can do to protect your health. It could save your life.”

The minute-long video features voices from the organization’s president and Emmy-nominated actor Tim Daly (“Madam Secretary”), Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad,” “Claws”), Tamara Tunie (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”), Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor,” “Being Mary Jane”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community,” “Elena of Avalor”) and Judy Gold (“Better Things”). The actors join from the comfort of their homes via video, speaking to how obesity may impact one’s vulnerability toward the virus and its symptoms.

Established in 1989, the Creative Coalition is a nonprofit public advocacy organization of the arts and entertainment community. The group is committed to educating, mobilizing and activating its members on sociopolitical issues through ongoing advocacy work and public service campaigns.

Watch the Creative Coalition’s PSA below.