Common to Launch Podcast Interview Series With Artists, Activists Exclusively on Audible Plus

Common is bringing an interview series featuring “intimate, candid and soulful conversations” with six artists and activists to Audible next month.

The award-winning actor, music artist, activist and author hosts “Mind Power Mixtape,” in which he engages in discussions with his guests about spirituality, self-care, music, inspiration and overcoming obstacles.

Confirmed guests for Common’s new podcast include Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali; Misty Copeland (American Ballet Theatre’s first Black female principal dancer); actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish; TV host and comedian Hasan Minhaj; social justice activist Bryan Stevenson; and rapper-entrepreneur Nas. All six episodes of “Mind Power Mixtape” are set to premiere Nov. 19 on Amazon-owned Audible.

“Mind Power Mixtape” will be available exclusively as part of the recently launched Audible Plus, a $7.95 monthly service that provides unlimited access to some 68,000 hours of audio content from more than 11,000 originals, audiobooks and podcasts.

“As an artist, I’ve always used my voice to speak my truth,” Common said in a statement. “There is great benefit in using this time of pause to engage in real reflection about who we are, how we got here and what’s next — and the opportunity to lead that honest dialogue with some of the greatest talent of our generation was an unforgettable privilege.”

In observance of coronavirus-safety protocols, each 45-minute episode was recorded remotely, with Common leading the discussions from his home, according to Audible.

It’s not Common’s first project with Audible: He previously created “Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life,” an audio-only musical narrative recorded over the course of three nights of live performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York.

“Common is an incredibly versatile and gifted artist and we are thrilled to showcase his positivity, energy and advocacy through ‘Mind Power Mixtape,'” commented Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and head of U.S. content at Audible.

Common last year released his second memoir, “Let Love Have the Last Word,” and released studio album “Let Love,” which was inspired by his work on and experiences from the book. Over his career, he has been recognized with numerous Grammy Awards. Common also won an Emmy for “Letter to the Free,” featured in Ava DuVernay’s documentary “13th,” and an Oscar for the song “Glory,” which he co-wrote and performed with John Legend, from DuVernay’s “Selma.”

Other Audible originals include Kevin Hart’s “The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success,” “The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin,” Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” performed by James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen, and “Letters from Camp,” produced and performed by Jamie Lee Curtis.