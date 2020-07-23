How to Watch San Diego Comic-Con ‘At Home’

For the first time in its 50-year history, San Diego Comic-Con is happening as a virtual, streaming event.

The five-day fan convention kicks off on Thursday, with Comic-Con’s website launching the Online Exhibit Hall, featuring over 350 panels, interviews, themed discussions and sneak peeks. Fans won’t miss out on the long-awaited teasers revealed at the in-person event, but there won’t be live fan interaction with the panelists, as almost all events have been pre-recorded.

The full schedule of the virtual convention can be found on Comic-Con’s website (and to see Variety‘s breakdown of the buzziest panels, click here). It can be filtered by day, as well as topics, and is searchable for specific terms. Each panel-specific page has a video embedded on it, and in some cases, a link to stream the video on YouTube or other platforms. All of the event videos will also be available on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel. According to Comic-Con, most but not all panels will be available after their initial streaming.

Films and anime will be available for viewing through the Scener Watch Party Platform, a Chrome plug-in where fans can watch and discuss. IGN will also stream 34 Comic-Con@Home panels, while the Comic-Con Art Show and Masquerade will be held on Tumblr. The Comic-Con Museum will continue to offer interactive content, and official merchandise will be available on the online merchandise store on the Comic-Con website.

Amazon Prime Video will host its first-ever Amazon Virtual-Con from July 23 to 26, featuring panels from its original series, live artist drawing sessions and creator interviews.

The online convention takes place on its original dates, July 22 to 26, but those missing the in-person event have erected a shrine near the canceled convention. Fans have been leaving flowers, t-shirts and notes of their memories from past Comic-Cons outside the San Diego Convention Center.

The 2020 San Diego Comic-Con was canceled in April in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and since then, organizers have strived to recreate it on a virtual platform for what they have dubbed Comic-Con@Home.

Here’s Variety’s master list of all details pertaining the first virtual Comic-Con.