×

Comedy Central’s First Snapchat Scripted Show Is an Awkwardly Timed Satire of a Gig Economy Worker

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Comedy Central - Snapchat Get Money
CREDIT: Comedy Central

Comedy Central is hitting Snapchat with its first scripted original series: “Get Money,” a mock how-to explaining how to make it in the gig economy.

The timing is less than ideal. Numerous “gig economy” workers across sectors have been hard hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, so the humor may fall flat. That said, “Get Money” doesn’t make fun of freelancers or the gig economy per se: The central joke is that the clueless millennial main character has no business teaching anyone anything.

From Comedy Central’s description of the series: “Hanna’s making part-time side hustles her full-time profession — from selling her exes’ clothes to selling her soul — and teaching us how to minimize efforts and maximize pay for an ideal work-life balance.”

In any event, the eight-episode “Get Money” is slated to launch March 20 on Snapchat. The series stars Hanna Dickinson, one of the first members of Comedy Central’s Creators Program, which launched two years ago. The ViacomCBS-owned cabler hired Dickinson as a full time in-house writer and her videos have generated over 29 million views across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram since June 2018. Her best-performing video to date: a “Mini-Mocks” episode titled “PornHub Caption Writer.”

“Comedy Central is known for introducing the best young comedic talent to the world and we think Snapchat is the perfect platform for Hanna Dickinson, a breakout member of our first Digital Creators Program,” said Steve Elliott, VP of original digital development for Comedy Central.

Comedy Central and Snap have lined up EA’s “The Sims 4” video game as the series sponsor.

Snap hit 218 million daily active users at the end of 2019, and the company claims daily time spent viewing original shows tripled last year. CEO Evan Spiegel told investors that more than half of the U.S. Gen Z population has watched one of Snapchat’s original shows.

Snap originals, from a range of production companies and studio partners, include “Good Luck America,” “Endless Summer,” “Driven,” “Mind Yourself,” “While Black with MK Asante,” “The Dead Girls Detective Agency” and “Tekashi69 vs. the World.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Amazon warehouse

    Amazon Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Infection by U.S. Warehouse Employee

    An Amazon worker at a shipping facility in Queens, New York, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the company’s first known case in the U.S. for a warehouse employee. Amazon has temporarily shut down the Queens warehouse, coming as the e-commerce giant has been struggling to meet a surge of online orders amid the coronavirus outbreak. [...]

  • Japanese public broadcaster NHK

    Coronavirus: Japan’s NHK Devises High-Tech Responses to Life Under Lockdown

    Japanese public broadcaster NHK has devised a range of programming and technological responses to the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted normal life and forced millions of people to live and work from home. The license fee-funded company says its objective is to help people remain calm and informed. And its solutions stretch from the innovative [...]

  • Akumaizer

    Japan's Toei Launches YouTube Channel For Classic Tokusatsu Shows

    Japanese company Toei is launching a designated YouTube channel to give fans access to classic Tokusatsu genre shows from the 1960s to the 1990s, it announced Wednesday. The channel, “Toei Tokusatsu World Official” will begin uploads on Monday, April 6, with daily updates available worldwide outside of Japan. The shows include titles such as “National [...]

  • Phoenix Wong Hong Kong Journalist

    Hong Kong Content Creators and YouTube Spar Over Coronavirus-Related Fare

    YouTube has been accused of political censorship by a group of leading Hong Kong content creators who claim the streaming giant has been barring their politically charged video clips — including coronavirus-related content — from reaching advertisers. Creators such as Phoenix Wong are among a contingent of prominent political commentators and media personalities who monetize [...]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Working From Home, Too

    Mark Zuckerberg is housebound just like many of Facebook’s other employees. On a press call Wednesday announcing updates to the company’s response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the Facebook co-founder and CEO told reporters he is “definitely working from home,” as the company has asked all of its approximately 45,000 employees to do with the [...]

  • Games to Get Lost in

    The Best Video Games to Get Lost in While Self-Isolating

    In just a few days, “Animal Crossing” fans will be able to travel to an island paradise and build a community when “New Horizons” finally releases. For gamers with fairly different tastes, on that same day, “Doom: Eternal” will allow those at home to battle through the demonic forces of hell. Either way, it’s an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad