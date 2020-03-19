Comcast Launching Hulu On-Demand on Set-Tops, But Not the Live TV Service

Hulu is at long last coming to Comcast Cable customers’ set-top boxes. But the cable operator’s distribution pact with Disney — which now controls Hulu — covers access only to the video-on-demand portion of the service, not the Hulu + Live TV package given that Comcast offers its own TV bundles.

Starting Thursday (March 19), Hulu’s VOD is available on Xfinity Flex, which is Comcast’s video offering for broadband-only customers that provides access to more than 100 streaming services, including Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

By the end of March, Comcast expects to have rolled out Hulu to X1 video subscribers as well. The operator promises Hulu will be integrated into the Xfinity Voice Remote, to let customers access VOD content. Flex and X1 customers will also be able to find Hulu programming throughout the on-screen guide, including in curated collections such as “New on Hulu” and “Best of Hulu.”

In May 2019, Comcast announced a deal to transfer control of its 33% stake in Hulu to Disney, under which Disney is set to eventually purchase Comcast’s Hulu stake for a guaranteed minimum of $5.8 billion. The pact also set terms for Comcast to integrate Hulu into its video services.

Comcast Cable customers will be able to sign in to an existing Hulu account, or subscribe from X1 or Flex to the service (with billing handled by Comcast) for the regular prices of $5.99 per month with ads and $11.99 per month without commercials.

Programming on Hulu VOD includes originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Ramy” and the just-released “Little Fires Everywhere”; classic TV series like “The Golden Girls” and “Rick & Morty”; past and current FX series including “Atlanta” and “The Shield”; kids’ shows and next-day access to network shows such as ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”