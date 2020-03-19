×

Comcast Launching Hulu On-Demand on Set-Tops, But Not the Live TV Service

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hulu on Comcast Xfinity X1 Flex
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comcast

Hulu is at long last coming to Comcast Cable customers’ set-top boxes. But the cable operator’s distribution pact with Disney — which now controls Hulu — covers access only to the video-on-demand portion of the service, not the Hulu + Live TV package given that Comcast offers its own TV bundles.

Starting Thursday (March 19), Hulu’s VOD is available on Xfinity Flex, which is Comcast’s video offering for broadband-only customers that provides access to more than 100 streaming services, including Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

By the end of March, Comcast expects to have rolled out Hulu to X1 video subscribers as well. The operator promises Hulu will be integrated into the Xfinity Voice Remote, to let customers access VOD content. Flex and X1 customers will also be able to find Hulu programming throughout the on-screen guide, including in curated collections such as “New on Hulu” and “Best of Hulu.”

In May 2019, Comcast announced a deal to transfer control of its 33% stake in Hulu to Disney, under which Disney is set to eventually purchase Comcast’s Hulu stake for a guaranteed minimum of $5.8 billion. The pact also set terms for Comcast to integrate Hulu into its video services.

Comcast Cable customers will be able to sign in to an existing Hulu account, or subscribe from X1 or Flex to the service (with billing handled by Comcast) for the regular prices of $5.99 per month with ads and $11.99 per month without commercials.

Programming on Hulu VOD includes originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Ramy” and the just-released “Little Fires Everywhere”; classic TV series like “The Golden Girls” and “Rick & Morty”; past and current FX series including “Atlanta” and “The Shield”; kids’ shows and next-day access to network shows such as ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Saudi Comedy Show

    VOD Platforms, Festivals Offer Free Content Amid Global Coronavirus Pandemic

    Amid the coronavirus pandemic regional VOD players, platforms, and festivals from continental Europe to the Middle East and beyond, are serving up a wide range of free movies and TV shows to market their product and/or simply get it to reach captive audiences.  Dubai-based broadcaster MBC Group on Thursday became the latest operator to launch [...]

  • Webby Awards canceled

    Webby Awards 2020 Show Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators, has canceled its 24th annual awards show, becoming the latest event to be nixed in light of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The kudos-fest had been scheduled to take place May 11, 2020, in New York City. However, the Webby Awards will still be handed [...]

  • Hulu on Comcast Xfinity X1 Flex

    Comcast Launching Hulu On-Demand on Set-Tops, But Not the Live TV Service

    Hulu is at long last coming to Comcast Cable customers’ set-top boxes. But the cable operator’s distribution pact with Disney — which now controls Hulu — covers access only to the video-on-demand portion of the service, not the Hulu + Live TV package given that Comcast offers its own TV bundles. Starting Thursday (March 19), [...]

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Netflix, Other Streamers Urged to Degrade Video Quality to Conserve Internet Bandwidth

    A top European Union official called on Netflix and other streaming-video services to reduce video quality to standard-definition format — forgoing HD for now — so that internet networks don’t get overloaded during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet Wednesday, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said he spoke with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings [...]

  • Amazon warehouse

    Amazon Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Infection by U.S. Warehouse Employee

    An Amazon worker at a shipping facility in Queens, New York, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the company’s first known case in the U.S. for a warehouse employee. Amazon has temporarily shut down the Queens warehouse, coming as the e-commerce giant has been struggling to meet a surge of online orders amid the coronavirus outbreak. [...]

  • Japanese public broadcaster NHK

    Coronavirus: Japan’s NHK Devises High-Tech Responses to Life Under Lockdown

    Japanese public broadcaster NHK has devised a range of programming and technological responses to the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted normal life and forced millions of people to live and work from home. The license fee-funded company says its objective is to help people remain calm and informed. And its solutions stretch from the innovative [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad