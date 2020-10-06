Claire Saffitz Announces Official Departure From Bon Appétit: ‘I’m Going to Do My Own Thing’

Pastry chef and online personality Claire Saffitz has officially announced that she is no longer working with Bon Appétit magazine.

Saffitz, who became an internet sensation as the host of the “Gourmet Makes” series on Bon Appétit’s YouTube channel, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday that her relationship with Condé Nast Entertainment, the media company that owns Bon Appétit, ended in May.

“I’m going to do my own thing,” Saffitz wrote. “I’m grateful to Bon Appétit and CNE for the opportunity to build my career on their platforms, but this opportunity was not granted equally to all.”

Bon Appétit and Condé Nast came under fire in June when allegations surfaced that the food publication only paid its white hosts for video appearances, and not people of color. These claims came alongside a photo of Bon Appétit’s then editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, in brown face. As a result, Rapoport resigned and video hosts Priya Krishna, Sohla El-Waylly and Rick Martinez left the “Test Kitchen” series.

At the time of the incident, Saffitz took to social media to denounce the publication’s racism and recognized her privilege as a white host, but wrote that she was still unsure about her future at the company. Now, it is certain that she will no longer be a part of the team.

Saffitz ended her most recent Instagram post by commending the publication’s new direction.

“Bon Appétit’s new leadership, coupled with the incredible hard work and dedication of the staff, make me confident that it will be a more equitable, inclusive and dynamic place in the future,” Saffitz wrote.

Saffitz’s first cookbook, “Dessert Person,” comes out on Oct. 20.

Read Saffitz’s full statement below.