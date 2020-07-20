Chris Cornell’s Daughter Lily Launches ‘Mind Wide Open,’ IGTV Series About Mental Health

Lily Cornell Silver, daughter of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell and the group’s former manager Susan Silver, launches her IGTV series “Mind Wide Open” today (July 20) in honor of her late father’s 56th birthday. According to the announcement, the mission of “Mind Wide Open” is to help destigmatize the conversations around mental health.

For the premiere episode, Lily talks with Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, a trauma expert/ author and founder and director of the Trauma Stewardship Institute.

“As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects,” Lily tells Variety. “There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through ‘Mind Wide Open.’”

Guests in the series will include experts in mental health, emotional intelligence, psychology and wellness, public figures from music, pop culture, and entertainment as well as Lily’s peers who are willing to share their own stories.

The second episode, airing on July 27, 2020, will feature Dr. Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the author of the bestselling book on Social/Emotional Intelligence, Permission to Feel. More guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lily, a 20-year-old junior in college studying media studies, sociology and psychology, is creator and host of the series. She also manages and promotes Seattle musicians and is an activist and avid supporter of social justice initiatives including organizations such as Black Lives Matter, NAACP, Equal Justice Initiative, Everytown for Gun Safety, and Planned Parenthood among many others.

Watch the show here: