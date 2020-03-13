×

Charter Offers Free Broadband to All Households With Students Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charter Free Broadband Spectrum
CREDIT: Neil Godwin/Future/Shutterstock

Cable giant Charter Communications will provide free broadband for two months to households with students, as a number of U.S. schools are shutting down because of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Starting next Monday (March 16), Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students that do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 megabits per second.

The move follows Comcast’s announcement that it would extend free broadband to low-income families, also for a 60-day period, starting next week.

To enroll in Charter’s free-broadband program, eligible consumers must call (844) 488-8395. The company said it will waive installation fees for new student households. Charter said it will partner with school districts “to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely.” In addition, the operator will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use, free of charge.

For eligible low-income households without school-age children, Charter continues to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a low-cost broadband program that provides speeds of up 30 Mbps.

“As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends,” Charter said in a statement.

Charter has about 29 million customers across a 41-state footprint. The cable operator noted that it does not impose data caps or usage surcharges on broadband service.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Charter Free Broadband Spectrum

    Charter Offers Free Broadband to All Households With Students Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

    Cable giant Charter Communications will provide free broadband for two months to households with students, as a number of U.S. schools are shutting down because of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Starting next Monday (March 16), Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college [...]

  • Apple Music

    Apple Music Signs New Licensing Deals With Majors (Report)

    Apple Music has inked new, multi-year licenses with the three major music companies — Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group — in recent months, according to the Financial Times, although the deals do not extend to the company’s planned bundles with Apple TV or Apple Arcade. Apple has been working to create [...]

  • ‘Amazon Music for Artists’ Mobile App

    ‘Amazon Music for Artists’ Mobile App Launches

    Today, Amazon Music is launching “Amazon Music for Artists”: a mobile app for artists and their teams to better understand their business on the platform. At launch, Amazon Music for Artists will be available on both iOS and Android, offering streaming performance and insights into an artist’s audience on the platform, which is estimated to [...]

  • RTL Group CEO Thomas Rabe

    RTL Group Revenue Reaches All-Time High, Driven by Fremantle and Digital

    European broadcasting giant RTL Group on Friday reported a 10% increase in 2019 profit as revenue reached a record €6.65 billion ($7.44 billion), driven mainly by higher sales from global content unit Fremantle and its digital business. With sales up 3.2%, 2019 marked the fifth consecutive year that RTL’s revenue reached record levels. The group’s [...]

  • Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations

    After the World Health Organization officially classified the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic, dozens of major film festivals, movie premieres, sports events and productions have been canceled or postponed in an unprecedented turn of events. As the crisis continues to escalate, the number of cases worldwide has increased to more than 130,000 and there have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad