Charli XCX Launches Daily ‘Self-Isolation IG Livestream’ Show With Diplo, Rita Ora, More

Jem Aswad

CREDIT: Atlantic Records

With most musicians self-isolating, the prolific Charli XCX has turned her considerable energies toward a new daily show called “Self-Isolation IG Livestream,” a series of “daily online events, aimed at providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking place on Instagram live each day, starting from today (Wednesday, March 18), the singer will invite various guests to “spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing.”

The show launches today at 12 pm ET/9 am PT and can be seen HERE.

The first show’s guest is Christine and the Queens, who joins Charli for “an open conversation about the current situation and how it can affect creativity and their mental health”;

On Thursday, Charli will link up with Diplo for a live-streamed personal training session, taking the importance of physical exercise in these limited times to the next level;

On Friday, Charli catches up with collaborator Rita Ora for a “Girls Night In”;

Saturday will see Kim Petras joining Charli for a game of ‘Would U Rather?’, allowing fans to “get to know the artists a little more than they imagined,”

Sunday will see a “therapeutic art class” with Clairo.

And more TBA.

The announcement emphasizes: “Viewers are encouraged to be as active in each event as possible, joining the conversation or taking part at home. Through the week’s entire program of online events, Charli will be looking to connect the online world and the real world through shared experience – spreading positivity via her own platform. We’re all in this together, so self-isolation doesn’t have to be isolating.

Follow Charli on Instagram here for notifications on each event starting.

CHARLI XCX – INSTAGRAM LIVE PROGRAM
Times and guests subject to change, more to be announced soon

Wednesday 18th March 2020 – 5pm UK time / 9am PST
An Emo Chat w/ Christine and the Queens

Thursday 19th March 2020 – 6pm UK time / 10am PST
Personal Training w/ Diplo

Friday 20th March 2020 – Time TBC
Girls Night In w/ Rita Ora

Saturday 21st March 2020 – Time TBC
Would U Rather w/ Kim Petras

Sunday 22nd March 2020 – 8pm UK time / 12 noon PST
Art Class w/ Clairo

 

