Charlamagne tha God and iHeartMedia’s Black Effect Podcast Network Hires TV Veteran Dollie S. Bishop (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Effect Podcast Network, a joint venture between Charlamagne tha God and iHeartMedia, has made its first executive hire: Dollie S. Bishop, who joins as president of production and creative development.

Announced earlier this month and set to launch this fall, the Black Effect Podcast Network is touted as the industry’s biggest podcast publisher dedicated to Black voices and listeners. The lineup will include popular syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” co-hosted by Charlamagne.

Bishop, a TV production veteran whose new appointment is effective immediately, will work directly with Charlamagne tha God and oversee the Black Effect Podcast Network’s team of producers as well as the editorial direction of the new multigenre network. In addition, Bishop will assist with identifying and recruiting new creators and talent to develop limited series podcasts to support upcoming films, music releases and related projects.

“Dollie is a creative force who motivates and inspires people to be the very best version of themselves,” Charlamagne said in a statement. “Her creative instincts and recruiting and development skills are exactly what we need to ensure that the Black Effect Network becomes an unparalleled leader in podcasting.”

He continued, “Dollie is a talent magnet. She brings a unique expertise that will help shape our way forward. It’s a genuine privilege to have her at the helm as we continue to grow and evolve the Black Effect Podcast Network.”

Bishop’s new position at the Black Effect Podcast Network marks her first role in the audio industry. She has a background as a TV and events producer, with experience ranging from development to post-production.

Among her credits, Bishop is the creator and producer of Oxygen’s 2016 docu-series “Like a Boss,” which followed the assistants of some of the biggest urban media power players in Atlanta. She has worked on a wide variety television formats including reality TV, docu-series, in-studio productions and live broadcasting. Her production background includes work on “TeenNick Top 10,” a weekly roundup of the hottest music videos; the MTV Video Music Awards; and MTV’s hit shows “Ridiculousness” and “Wild ‘N Out.” Bishop also worked on Lifetime reality TV series “Married at First Sight.” Previously, she worked for Nick Cannon’s NCredible Entertainment, where she developed and shot pilots and sizzles, oversaw live events, and built and maintained relationships with outside producers and production companies.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to embark on this unprecedented journey with the Black Effect Podcast Network,” Bishop said. “As the head of the network, I’m privileged to be able to give Black voices the creative and cultural freedom to speak unapologetically in a space where their voices can be real, where their creativity and talent can be rewarded, and where our listeners can be uplifted and informed, respected and appreciated.”

Added Bishop, “I cannot thank Charlamagne enough for his visionary leadership in this timely, critically important, history-making endeavor.”

For now, Bishop will work remotely from North Carolina and will travel to collaborate with teams in New York, L.A. and Atlanta.

Podcasters participating in the Black Effect Podcast Network include comedian-actress Jess Hilarious, social justice activist Tamika Mallory, and attorney and TV host Eboni K. Williams. Other podcasts set to join the Black Effect Network include Matt Barnes’ “All The Smoke,” “Drink Champs” with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, and “The 85 South Show” with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean.