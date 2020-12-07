Chadwick Boseman Twitter Post Announcing His Death Is Most-Retweeted of 2020

The final tweet on Chadwick Boseman’s account, announcing the “Black Panther” star’s death at 43, was the most-retweeted post on the platform of the year — and the most-liked of all time.

The actor died Aug. 28 from colon cancer. The statement from Boseman’s account that day, as of Monday (Dec. 7), had 2.1 million retweets, 924,500 quote tweets, 165,600 comments and 7.5 million likes. It had officially became the most-liked tweet ever less than 24 hours after it was posted.

After Boseman, Kobe Bryant was the No. 2 most tweeted about celebrity in the U.S., following the NBA star’s death in a plane crash in January.

The next most-liked tweets of the year were Barack Obama‘s remembrance of Kobe Bryant; Andy Milonakis’s tweet “Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice”; Macaulay Culkin’s birthday tweet, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome”; and VP-elect Kamala Harris’ tweet after Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the 2020 U.S, presidential election, “We did it, @JoeBiden.”

According to Twitter, these are are the overall top 10 most-tweeted about people worldwide in 2020 — with Kamala Harris the most-tweeted about woman in the world for the year:

Donald Trump Joe Biden George Floyd Kobe Bryant Barack Obama BTS Narendra Modi Kanye West Elon Musk Kamala Harris

In reporting the results, Twitter noted that in each category is features only one tweet per account. In addition, the company said, it excludes tweets that offer rewards in exchange for followers or engagement in the rankings.

Other highlights from Twitter’s #ThisHappened2020 year in review: