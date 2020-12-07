Chadwick Boseman Twitter Post Announcing His Death Is Most-Retweeted of 2020

The final tweet on Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter account, announcing the “Black Panther” star’s death at 43, was the most-retweeted post on the platform of the year — and the most-liked of all time.
The actor died Aug. 28 from colon cancer. The statement from Boseman’s account that day, as of Monday (Dec. 7), had 2.1 million retweets, 924,500 quote tweets, 165,600 comments and 7.5 million likes. It had officially became the most-liked tweet ever less than 24 hours after it was posted.
After Boseman, Kobe Bryant was the No. 2 most tweeted about celebrity in the U.S., following the NBA star’s death in a plane crash in January.
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 29, 2020
The next most-liked tweets of the year were Barack Obama‘s remembrance of Kobe Bryant; Andy Milonakis’s tweet “Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice”; Macaulay Culkin’s birthday tweet, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome”; and VP-elect Kamala Harris’ tweet after Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the 2020 U.S, presidential election, “We did it, @JoeBiden.”
According to Twitter, these are are the overall top 10 most-tweeted about people worldwide in 2020 — with Kamala Harris the most-tweeted about woman in the world for the year:
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
- George Floyd
- Kobe Bryant
- Barack Obama
- BTS
- Narendra Modi
- Kanye West
- Elon Musk
- Kamala Harris
In reporting the results, Twitter noted that in each category is features only one tweet per account. In addition, the company said, it excludes tweets that offer rewards in exchange for followers or engagement in the rankings.
Other highlights from Twitter’s #ThisHappened2020 year in review:
- Following #COVID19, the second most-tweeted hashtag of the year was #BlackLivesMatter, following the death of George Floyd in May while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
- Among TV shows, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan’s Bulls championship team was the No. 1 most-tweeted about TV show in the U.S., followed by Netflix’s “Tiger King” and ABC’s “The Bachelor.”
- On the music front, for the fourth year in a row, K-pop superstars BTS were the No. 1 most tweeted about musicians in the U.S., while Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby were among the top 10 celebrities with the most follower growth in the U.S. this year, alongside Ariana Grande and Rihanna.
- Digital creators MrBeast, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae were among the top creators with the most follower growth in the U.S. MrBeast also made it to the top 10 celebrities with the most follower growth in the U.S.
- More than 700 million tweets in 2020 were about elections around the world and Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris were among the most-tweeted-about global political figures.