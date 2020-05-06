BuzzFeed to Furlough Dozens of Employees for Three Months, Extend Pay Cuts Through End of 2020

BuzzFeed, still hoping to avoid layoffs during the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, will furlough 68 staffers without pay through mid-August. Among other cost-cutting steps, the digital-media firm also will extend previously enacted scaled salary reductions through the end of the year.

CEO Jonah Peretti announced the furloughs in a memo to BuzzFeed employees Wednesday, saying the company is hoping to hold losses to under $20 million for the year. The drop-off in revenue in recent weeks has been even bigger than anticipated, according to Peretti.

“I’ve made the very difficult decision to furlough 68 employees beginning May 16th. In the U.S., the furlough will last for 3 months,” wrote Peretti, who has said he is forgoing a salary during the coronavirus pandemic. “During this period, these employees won’t work and won’t be paid.”

Internationally, BuzzFeed also will be furloughing employees in some markets. “The duration of those furloughs and the payment of accrued vacation will vary depending on local regulations and benefits programs,” Peretti wrote.

Separately, on Tuesday, BuzzFeed News named veteran journalist Mark Schoofs its new editor-in-chief, replacing Ben Smith, who exited earlier this year to joint the New York Times. Schoofs will continue to work as a professor at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.