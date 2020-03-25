×

BuzzFeed Cuts Staff Salaries, CEO Jonah Peretti to Forgo Pay During Coronavirus Crisis

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Jonah Peretti
CREDIT: Pierre Tricolet/Shutterstock

BuzzFeed, hoping to forestall layoffs with an economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic already under way, is reducing the salaries of most employees. CEO Jonah Peretti said he won’t be taking any compensation until the crisis has passed.

Peretti announced the salary cuts at a BuzzFeed all-hands meeting Wednesday and provided additional details in a memo, which was obtained by Variety. The digital-media company’s staffers will see their pay reduced on a sliding scale of between 5% and 25%, depending on how much they earn.

“I understand this will be a real hardship for everyone, but our goal is to make it possible for all of us to get through this,” Peretti wrote in the memo. The CEO told employees he will “not be taking a salary until we are on the other side of this crisis.”

BuzzFeed’s salary cuts were previously reported by the Daily Beast.

The company last year was struggling amid headwinds in the digital-advertising biz, and laid off 15% of its workforce in early 2019.

Peretti, in the memo Wednesday, said BuzzFeed was already seeing the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis in its own business. “We don’t know how long this will last but we want to move quickly to make sure our business remains sustainable and we will lift the program and reevaluate if things improve,” he wrote.

The salary cuts will be reflected starting with the April 15 pay period. For U.S. employees, the rate cuts are as follows based on annual salary tiers: $40,000-$64,999, 5%; $65,000-$89,999, 7%; $90,000-$124,999, 9%; $125,000-$169,9999, 11%; $170,000-$224,999, 12%; $225,000 and above, 13%.

The company’s most senior execs will see pay cuts of 14%-25%, per Peretti’s memo. Contractors and freelancers will see their rates shaved 8%.

Peretti added that BuzzFeed execs will meet with reps from the NewsGuild of New York, the union that represents BuzzFeed News workers, to “share this plan and invite them to participate in this or to propose a new plan that meets the same savings goal.”

