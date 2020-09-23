‘BTS Universe Story’ Interactive Social Game App Launches Worldwide

The seven superstars of BTS will be under the virtual control of their fans (aka BTS Army) in the all-new game interactive game “BTS Universe Story,” which is now available for fans to download free.

“BTS Universe Story,” available on the Apple App Store (at this link) and Google Play (at this link), features 3D-scanned avatars of each of the guys of K-pop group: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Players can create and share interactive, choose-your-own-adventure-style stories featuring the group’s members, selecting choices throughout that lead to different outcomes. “BTS Universe Story” also lets users explore other fans’ stories and interact with other players.

The “BTS Universe Story” app’s “Story Creation” mode provides in-game production tools, as well as a story-playthrough mode that lets players select choices in pre-existing stories to shape the storyline. The game also features a “collection” mode, letting players collect clothes and accessories to style the members of BTS, along with the ability to capture augmented-reality (AR) photos with their own customized characters.

The game is developed and published by Korea’s Netmarble. It’s the second collaboration between Netmarble and the K-pop sensations, following last year’s “BTS World” mobile game, in which players assume the role of the group’s manager.

With the launch of “BTS Universe Story,” Netmarble announced a seven-day daily check-in event with a reward of 30 Jewels (in-game currency). In addition, players can receive various rewards such as a logo T-shirt or a story-creation theme for creating a story that receives a certain number of “likes” from other players.

The game’s launch continues a busy past few months for BTS. On Friday (Sept. 25), an all-new choreography video of BTS’s hit “Dynamite” will premiere in Epic Games’ “Fortnite.” And next week, the group will stage a weeklong music takeover of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a different performance each night.

Last month the premiere of “Dynamite” broke YouTube records by scoring the most views in 24 hours in the platform’s history with 101.1 million (and was the most-viewed YouTube Premiere ever with over 3 million concurrent viewers). With “Dynamite,” BTS also was the first K-pop act ever to top the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row. The song represents their first English-language single, and according to Spotify, drove a 300% increase in the number of people listening to their music for the first time.

BTS, which is managed by Korea’s Big Hit Entertainment, made their debut in June 2013.

More info on “BTS Universe Story” is available at the game’s official site (at this link).

Watch the official trailer for “BTS Universe Story”: