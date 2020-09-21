BTS ‘Dynamite’ New Music Video to Premiere in ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games is getting an epic exclusive from K-pop superstars BTS.

BTS are coming to battle game “Fortnite” this Friday — with a brand-new music video promising never-before-seen choreography.

Epic Games partnered with the BTS on the exclusive music-video premiere, set for Friday, Sept. 25, in “Fortnite” at the Party Royale island’s Main Stage.

“Dynamite,” BTS’s first fully English-language song, has become a global hit. Last month, the official music video set the record as YouTube’s most-viewed music video in its first 24 hours with 101.1 million views (and has over 380 million since the Aug. 20 premiere).

The video of BTS’ “Dynamite” with all-new choreography will premiere on Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT. The premiere will take place in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode, the game’s no-combat social space where players can get together with friends to catch concerts, watch movies, or just chill. Following the premiere, players can attend the “Dynamite (Tropical Remix)” listening party with karaoke graphics to sing and dance along.

However, as of now, the BTS video will not be available in “Fortnite” on Apple devices. Apple kicked Epic games from the App Store after the games company refused to change its 20% discount for “Fortnite” players who purchased in-app game currency directly, bypassing Apple’s payment system (which takes 30%). The companies are currently engaged in litigation over the issue.

Fortnite is available as a free download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Android via fortnite.com. Additionally, starting Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. EDT, players can purchase a pack with two emotes choreographed after BTS. These new moves will let players bring some BTS style to the premiere or anywhere in “Fortnite.” The “BTS Dynamite Pack” will cost 800 V-bucks.

“We’re always looking to partner with talented artists who are interested in pushing boundaries and finding innovative ways to reach fans,” said Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games. “BTS is not only incredibly popular worldwide, but their talent, creativity, and forward-thinking attitude made them a perfect match. We’re honored to host their premiere.”

BTS and its members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — have garnered millions of fans across the world, aka the BTS Army. The South Korean boyband, managed by Big Hit Entertainment, made their debut in June 2013.