Bryan Cranston Recovers From Covid-19, Donates Plasma: ‘I Was One of the Lucky Ones’

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston has revealed via Instagram that he contracted COVID-19. Now recovered and with the antibodies, he has decided to donate plasma to aid scientific research of the virus.

Cranston made the announcement with a two-minute video in which he takes his followers through the plasma donation process at the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center.

“I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a little while ago. Very lucky, very mild symptoms,” Cranston said. “So I thought maybe there’s something I can do, so I started a program [at UCLA Blood and Platelet Center] so hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people.”

In text along the bottom of the video, Cranston explained that his symptoms included “a slight headache, tightness of chest and [loss of] taste and smell.” With the help of a UCLA nurse named Ron, Cranston was able to donate 840 milliliters of plasma to coronavirus research and said that he plans to return soon to make another donation.

Cranston encouraged his followers to donate plasma as well if they have had COVID-19, saying that the process took only an hour and including a link to sign up to donate.

“I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it,” Cranston wrote in the caption to the video. “I was one of the lucky ones… I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together.”

